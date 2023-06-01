Staffing, public safety highlighted in Columbia's State of the City address
Columbia City Manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered the annual State of the City address Wednesday at City Hall. The address provides an opportunity for the city manager to outline their priorities and programs for the upcoming fiscal year, according to the city. Some of Seewood's topics he prioritized were staffing shortages, public safety, trash and housing.
Forecast: Rain chances stay minimal with a bit more humidity Thursday and Friday.
The weather story continues to be filled with very isolated “splash and dash” showers where most of the region stays dry, but a few pick up rain.
Here’s a look at radar estimated rainfall from Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Notice very isolated instances of rain in Mid-Missouri, but out west of Kansas City pop up storms stalled producing heavy rain and even flash flooding.
More of the same is expected. Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up in the afternoon, but quickly fall apart in the evening. Most of us will stay dry.
Humidity will be near the sticky level on Thursday and Friday, but is expected to be lower headed into the weekend.
Overall the pattern will continue to be stagnant into next week high highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Union city workers protest outside Columbia City Hall for higher wages
Some City of Columbia workers protested outside City Hall Wednesday in reaction to the State of the City address. City Manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered the annual address at noon. In his address, he discussed city employee wages, among other topics.
Workers who protested included trash and recycling workers, mechanics and bus drivers. The protest comes after the city suspended curbside recycling pickup earlier this month, until at least June 20, and plans to combine Go COMO bus routes, citing staffing shortages.
Recent MU graduate moved into Iowa apartment building a day before collapse
A recent MU graduate says she has lost all of her belongings after her apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed over the weekend.
Elizabeth Pruitt, who graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism three weeks ago, moved into the apartment building at 324 Main Street just one day before it partially collapsed Sunday afternoon.
“This was my first apartment after graduating from the University of Missouri. I moved in on Saturday, the day before it happened,” Pruitt said.
Gov. Parson signs executive order declaring drought alert in Missouri
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a drought alert in the state of Missouri. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all or portions of 60 Missouri counties are experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions.
13 applicants file for open Columbia School Board seat
Following Columbia School Board member Katherine Sasser's resignation, 13 applicants now hope to fill her vacancy.
Applications for the positions closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Candidates to be considered now include Jan Mees, Chuck Basye, Phil Stroessner, John Potter, Della Streaty-Wilhoit, Andrea Lisenby, James Patterson, Frank Aten, Sahba Jalali, Greg Brockmeier, Mike Zweifel, James Gordon and Karen Hayes.