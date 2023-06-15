Columbia Citizens Police Review Board appoints Chair and Vice-Chair position, hears comments about board moving forward
The Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday to elect its chair and vice-chair positions on the board. Due to the number of new members on the board, the board had previously postponed the election.
The board decided to elect Reece Ellis to the Chair position and Cheryl Miller to the Vice Chair position.
Before the election, the board heard a history of the CPRB. Rep. David Tyson Smith described the intended relationship and function of the board. He spoke to the board, and during his speaking time, he cleared some misconceptions about the board.
Another dry day, rain chances increase this weekend
Temperatures this Wednesday morning will be in the lower to middle 60s across mid-MO. Once the sun comes up, temperatures will rise quickly. By 8AM, temps will range in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
By this afternoon, high temperatures will flirt with the lower 90s under a sunny sky. You may notice a slight haze to our sky as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts back into mid-MO thanks to more northerly wind flow.
Sheriff's office issues plea for information on mass shooting during Boone County party
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is calling on the public to come forward with any information related to a June 4 shooting that killed two juveniles and injured four others.
The sheriff's office expressed its frustration and issued a plea for help in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.
South Columbia dispensary employees vote to unionize
Shangri-La Dispensaries employees in south Columbia voted in favor of unionizing on Wednesday.
An election was held at the Family Life Center in Columbia. Votes came in favor by a count of six to five, but there are more than a dozen that could be challenged.
Columbia police searching for suspect who fled during shots fired call
Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shots fired incident in central Columbia Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 400 block of North Providence Road around 10:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon officers' arrival, a suspect vehicle fled the scene, and police started a pursuit, which ended in the Cliff Drive area, near the East Campus neighborhood. The suspect left the vehicle and then fled on foot.
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on Highway 54
Two people died after a head-on Wednesday afternoon in Camden County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report indicates the crash happened on westbound U.S. Highway 54 in Macks Creek around 11:40 a.m.