Columbia School Board votes in Karen Hayes to fill vacant seat
The Columbia School Board held its second special session Wednesday night to select an applicant for its vacant seat. The School Board narrowed down its 13 applicants to three: Jan Mees, Andrea Lisenby and Karen Hayes after Monday, and at last night’s session, the board heard opening statements. Each applicant answered two questions determined before the meeting.
After all questions were answered, each applicant gave a closing statement. The Columbia School Board members cast their ballot and vote for Karen Hayes to serve on the board until April 2024.
Parson signs bill banning gender-affirming care for minors, some adults into law
Gov. Mike Parson signed two anti-transgender bills into law Wednesday morning. Parson's staff announced last week that Senate bills 167, 111, 25, 13 and House bill 131 would be signed into law, but SB 39 and 49 came unexpectedly Wednesday.
SB 39 prohibits transgender athletes from participating on female sports teams. It applies to elementary, secondary and postsecondary education institutions, including private schools, public school districts, public charter schools, and public and private colleges and universities.
Driver, volunteer recall Missouri River Bridge crash that closed I-70 for six hours
On Tuesday a multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on I-70 for nearly six hours. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, six vehicles were traveling west over the Missouri River Bridge when one unknown vehicle swerved and braked suddenly, causing a chain reaction crash.
Thomas Yutzy, was traveling in a white Ford across the bridge when he said he noticed the traffic in front of him began to slow down rapidly. Yutzy then saw semis approach behind him in his rearview mirror and knew there was nothing else he could do.
Forecast: Tracking wildfire smoke and a cooler couple of days in Mid-Missouri
Smoke and air quality continues to be the big story of the week across the country, as wildfire smoke from Canada makes its way across the east coast. Concentration of smoke is very high right now and will continue to be over the coming days.
Major reductions to air quality are currently not expected in mid-Missouri. However, if you are sensitive to reductions in air quality you might want to reduce your time outdoors.
Judge hears arguments in AG push to inflate cost of abortion initiative petition
At the heart of Wednesday’s arguments in Cole County Circuit Court are 11 initiative petitions filed with the secretary of state’s office in March seeking to roll back Missouri’s abortion ban by enshrining reproductive rights in the state constitution.
Lawyers for the Missouri ACLU and state auditor’s office argued Wednesday in Cole County Court that Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s attempt to increase the cost of an abortion-rights initiative petition was unprecedented and illegal.
Meanwhile, the attorney general’s office contends it was simply exercising its authority under state law.