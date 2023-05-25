Man involved in fatal shooting and robbery had past encounters with law enforcement
Columbia police identified Jermaine M. Burnett, 32, as the man involved in a fatal shooting, robbery and standoff in Columbia this week.
Burnett had multiple previous encounters with law enforcement, according to Boone County court records. Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said the department had previous encounters with Burnett "over the course of several years."
Boone County Court appoints special prosecutor from Cooper County to handle "use-of-force" case
A Boone County judge has appointed the Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney as the special prosecutor to review the case with the two officers involved in the incident outside of Harpo's.
The two officers are currently under investigation for their use of "excessive-force" after a video showed them allegedly punching a suspect in the face while they held him down.
Coroner releases identity of man killed in Moberly structure fire
The Randolph County coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a fire over the weekend in Moberly. Jeffrey Benton, 54, was found unresponsive inside a burning building Saturday morning, according to the Randolph County coroner.
CHA's after-school program celebrates 20th anniversary with renovated teen center
Columbia Housing Authority's Moving Ahead Program unveiled its newly renovated and expanded teen center on Wednesday. The after-school and summer program is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the new renovations inside the J.W. "Blind" Boone Community Center. The renovations add more space, as well as individualized rooms for music, art and gaming.
Forecast: Temps to end the week will be similar to how we started the week
Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, while afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s with lower humidity.
Taking a closer look at the weekend forecast, highs will range from the lower to middle 80s with plenty of sunshine both days. There are no chances for rain this Memorial Day weekend!