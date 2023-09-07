MoDOT invites mid-Missouri businesses, residents to I-70 expansion meeting
The Missouri Department of Transportation held an information meeting Wednesday night on the expansion of Interstate 70.
Over 60 people went to the Battle High School auxiliary gym to talk to MoDOT officials and engineers. Displays of design plans, budget plans, environmental process steps, and other features of the expansion project were set up for attendees to see.
Parts of Interstate 70 to close Sunday during Rocheport Bridge blast
Drivers on Interstate 70 planning to cross over the Missouri River near Rocheport Sunday morning will have to make new plans. Parts of the interstate will be closed due to the demolition of the Rocheport Bridge taking place at 7:30 a.m. that same morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will use a rolling lane drop at exit 111 and also at exit 117 in order to keep drivers safe during the blast. Parts of the Katy Trail will also be closed. The Highway Patrol will act as a barrier between traffic and the bridge on both eastbound and westbound lanes.
Missouri prisons tighten book-ordering process to limit contraband
Offenders in Missouri correctional centers are no longer allowed to receive reading materials purchased by family and friends from a bona fide vendor.
Beginning Sept. 25, family and friends of those incarcerated have to add funds to the offenders' account in order for them to purchase books, magazines, newspaper and religious materials. Reading materials must meet censorship guidelines and cannot exceed over $100.
Bonne Femme Creek Bridge reopens after five-month replacement project
The Missouri Route 163 Bonne Femme Creek Bridge is now open following the completion of a bridge replacement project.
The bridge is located west of U.S. Route 63. It was rated in poor condition and had weight and speed restrictions for vehicles using the bridge, according to a news release.
Man charged with stealing guns from Callaway County home
A man accused of stealing firearms from a Fulton home and shooting them at others was charged Monday with four felonies.
Brandon Seay, of Fulton, is charged with burglary in the first degree, stealing a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.