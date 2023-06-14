Columbia Police Chief's Vehicle Stop Committee reviews AG's vehicle stop report
The Columbia Police Chief’s Vehicle Stop Committee discussed the attorney general’s latest vehicle stops report Tuesday night.
One statistic that draws a lot of attention in the annual report is the disparity index (DI), which compares the proportion of vehicle stops with the proportion of population.
Earlier this month, the Missouri Attorney General released its 2022 Vehicle Stops Report. It showed that, as in previous years, Black drivers were stopped at a higher rate than any other racial demographic.
Osage Beach Planning Commission approves rezoning for amusement park
The city of Osage Beach's Planning Commission approved a proposed rezoning plan for the Oasis at Lakeport Resort.
The resort's development plan received approval from the Osage Beach Board of Alderman in early June. The $350 million facility will feature 25 acres of attractions and amusement park rides, a Marriott Hotels property, a 26,000-square-foot conference center, an indoor waterpark, restaurants, 200 public boat slips and a 1,000-space parking garage.
The rezoning was needed for the construction of the amusement park.
Columbia residents form Facebook group in response to Sunday's fight at the ARC
Community members are joining together to express their frustrations after an incident at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Columbia on Sunday.
Some residents in the area formed a Facebook group, Parents For Action - ARC - 6/12/23, which currently has about 35 members. The group formed after police responded to an altercation at the ARC upon receiving reports of possible shots fired around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
New marker dedicated on Columbia's African American Heritage Trail
The Sharp End Heritage Committee dedicated its 24th marker on Columbia's African American Heritage Trail Tuesday afternoon.
The new marker sits on the site of the former Douglass High School football field, located at the intersection of Unity Drive and Oak Street.
Local athletes played on the field until 1959. It also served as a gathering place for the local Black community for a variety of events, according to the committee.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents on Tuesday.
Trump’s lawyers asked for a jury trial during the former president’s arraignment at a federal courthouse in Miami. “We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Trump attorney Todd Blanche told the judge.
Trump’s aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, was also arrested, fingerprinted and processed. He had an initial appearance Tuesday but will not be arraigned until June 27.
Forecast: Increasing temps and rain chances through the rest of the week
Morning temperatures will range throughout the 50s with an afternoon high in the middle 80s and a mostly sunny sky. And while a shower system will move through the southwest, the rain will have to fight through dry air, so it's likely most of mid-Missouri will remain dry.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s the rest of the week, and rain chances will return Friday evening and into the weekend.