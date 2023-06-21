Columbia residents and businesses will see a nearly 7% increase in electric rates
Columbia City Council voted 5-2 to approve a proposal Tuesday night that would raise electric rates for residents and businesses.
Earlier this month, the council discussed a proposed $8.3 million revenue increase for Columbia Water and Light Utilities. The average rate will increase nearly 7% and is expected to take effect on July 1.
City council approves $495K grant to renovate Douglass Park
The Columbia City Council voted to approve/not approve a nearly $500,000 grant to renovate Douglass Park at its meeting Tuesday night.
Columbia Parks and Recreation applied for a Missouri American Rescue Plan Act Community Revitalization grant worth $495,000.
Renovations include expanding the existing skate park and improvements to the Douglass Family Aquatic Center and basketball courts, according to a staff memo sent to council.
Main break sparks concern for Columbia's water infrastructure
The COMO Safe Water Coalition is calling for more protection and transparency of the city's infrastructure. The coalition claims it took the city over six hours to notify southwest Columbia residents of a main break and boil advisory in the area.
A boil advisory was issued for southwestern subdivisions early Tuesday morning after a main break occurred at the roundabout located on Vawter School Road and Scott Boulevard Monday night.
Residents emailed KOMU 8 between midnight and 1 a.m. Tuesday to share news about the break and express their frustration with the city
Attorneys for woman accused of killing MU student requests she be moved to mental health facility
A 20-year-old Columbia woman charged with stabbing and killing an MU student appeared in Boone County court on Tuesday for a hearing.
Emma Adams faces several charges, including second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the death of Samuel Michael Clemons.
Warrant issued for domestic assault suspect who bailed out of jail, threatened victim
On Monday, prosecutors charged Jaytag Allen Moore, 21, with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, fourth-degree domestic assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Columbia man who faces four felonies in connection to a series of incidents that happened Sunday.