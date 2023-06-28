Missouri cities, counties issue burn and firework bans ahead of July 4
Many mid-Missouri cities and counties have issued burn bans as the ongoing extreme drought brings dry conditions across the state.
The Fulton Fire Department typically issues burn permits throughout the year, but Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt said considering the current conditions, now was the time to issue a burn ban. Fulton issued a ban Tuesday, which is in effect until further notice.
Monroe County and Chariton County also issued burn bans, and the city of Auxvasse issued a burn ban along with a ban on launching fireworks within city limits.
Police identify Monday's homicide victim; search continues for suspects
Police have identified a Columbia man as the victim in Monday's homicide in north Columbia. Deshon Houston, 33, died in the shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Police first responded to reports of shots fired near the 3200 block of Dove Drive around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police later said it was an active homicide investigation. CPD said in a Facebook post on Monday night that four men thought to be involved with the incident were "attempting to flag down vehicles in the area of I-70 Drive Northwest, between North Stadium Boulevard and Highway UU."
Columbia water coalition slams city for neglecting water services
Some members of the COMO Safe Water Coalition are fed up with what they claim is a lack of maintenance on the city's water supply.
This comes after part of the Thornbrook subdivision in southwest Columbia received its second boil advisory within a week on Monday, and its third two weeks.
Last week, the advisory was issued due to a water main break in the subdivision. On Monday, the city said the water pressure dropped below required thresholds due to high water demand.
Excited Chiefs fans gather to view Lombardi Trophy at Missouri State Capitol
Fans traveled to the Capital City Tuesday to view the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy, displayed at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
One of the fans at the public viewing said getting a chance to view the trophy was fascinating.