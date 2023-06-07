I-70 reopens hours after multi-vehicle crash at Rocheport bridge
A multi-vehicle crash on the Rocheport bridge closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 for nearly six hours Tuesday.
The crash in the westbound lanes on the bridge was first reported just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, and lanes reopened around 3:45 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
MSHP troopers said one man sustained minor injuries and was transported to the University Hospital from the scene. One semi was full of cattle, which had to be unloaded and reloaded onto other trailers. The other semi was packed with beer and was also unloaded before crews could clear the vehicles.
Missouri man executed for 2000 murder of two Randolph County corrections officers
A Missouri man who shot and killed two corrections officers nearly 23 years ago during a failed bid to help an acquaintance escape from a rural jail was executed Tuesday evening.
Tisius’ lawyers had urged the U.S. Supreme Court to block the execution, alleging in appeals that a juror at a sentencing hearing was illiterate, in violation of Missouri law. The court rejected that motion Tuesday afternoon.
Route 163 bridge construction seemingly comes to a halt
The Missouri Department of Transportation closed part of Route 163 in early April to begin building a new Bonne Femme Creek bridge, but construction crews stopped when they discovered a cave was underneath it.
A local business close to the Route 163 bridge construction is frustrated with how long the process is taking. Steven Sapp, the owner of Strawberry Hill Farms, said ahead of construction, he wasn't notified, and that he's been trying to contact MoDOT every week since.
Residents hope new roundabout at Route K, Old Plank Road will make area safer for drivers
The city of Columbia and Missouri Department of Transportation are moving forward with plans for a new roundabout at West Route K and West Old Plank Road in an attempt to make the route safer for both drivers and pedestrians.
The proposed roundabout will be located at the intersection of West Route K and West Old Plank Road between two gas stations. Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2025 and take about three to four months.
EmVP: Job Point recognizes three for overcoming obstacles, finding jobs
Finding a job isn't always easy, especially when you have barriers to employment. That's where Job Point in Columbia steps in to help.
Every year the organization recognizes people who have overcome personal obstacles to excel at their jobs. This year, Job Point presented its Award of Excellence to three people who came through its programs and found successful employment.