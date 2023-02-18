WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TEMPLATE - 1

Felix Wulff retired in 2012 and died on Feb. 4, 2022.

Lincoln University honors long-time agriculture member with posthumous plaque

Just over a year after his death, Felix Wulff is now memorialized at George Washington Carver Farm forever.

Wulff spent 35 years contributing toward Lincoln University's agriculture department. He worked as the manager of Carver farm, as well as teaching as an assistant professor at the university. 

Southern Boone County Fire Protection District to request $391,000 in ARPA funds

The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District plans to request $391,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from Boone County this spring.

Southern Boone County Fire Protection District deputy chief Colin Wright spoke at tonight's Boone County Commission Community Information and Listening Sessions meeting at the Southern Boone School District headquarters, highlighting the need to adjust to rising costs for fire trucks previously ordered in 2020.

First Ward city council candidates discuss community issues at Muleskinners forum

The Boone County Democratic Club, known as the Muleskinners, hosted a forum Friday for Columbia's First Ward city council candidates, Pat Fowler and Nick Knoth. 

Fowler is running for her second term on city council. Fowler says she started attending city meetings 20 years ago. 

'An auditory representation of the tree line': Roots N Blues Festival adopts new name

The commonly-known Roots N Blues Festival has now adopted the name "Treeline Music Fest," according to co-owner Tracy Lane. The three-day rock-and-roll festival in Columbia provides attendees with concerts, vendors, food and a Ferris wheel.

The fest was meant to be a one-time event back in 2008 to celebrate Central Bank of Boone County's 150th anniversary. However, the community reaction was so positive that Lane decided to turn the event into an annual one.

Forecast: A chilly Friday, but a warm and mild weekend

Sunshine throughout Missouri may be deceiving as it looks much warmer outside than it actually is. Temperatures will only be in the 30s throughout Friday. 

Warmer air moves into mid-Missouri starting tomorrow. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight and will gradually become more cloudy into Saturday afternoon. 

 
 
 

