Missouri House rejects congressional map as standoff worsens
The Missouri House on Thursday overwhelmingly defeated a congressional redistricting plan passed by the state Senate, intensifying a standoff that could eventually force the courts to intervene to draw new voting districts.
Although Missouri has large Republican majorities in both legislative chambers, a conservative coalition has split with GOP leaders over how aggressively to gerrymander district lines to their favor.
Turf wars also have erupted over which communities to split up in order to equalize the population among all eight districts.
Hermann Hospital welcomes patients who may have lost services after Noble Health closures
As a reaction to Noble Health suspending services at its hospitals in Mexico and Fulton, the Hermann Area District Hospital says it welcomes any patients who may have lost services.
The independent hospital in Hermann is located a little over an hour from Mexico and around 50 minutes from Fulton. Those needing medical help can now receive attention in Hermann if it's more convenient than going to hospitals in Columbia or Jefferson City.
Aiding patients coming from outer areas was a no-brainer for Hermann Hospital, according to administrator Dan McKinney.
Missouri senior care shortage dilemma: increasing demand and decreased interest to work
A recent report estimated that Missouri would need thousands more home health and personal care aides in the next six years. However, fewer young people want to go to the senior care industry in Columbia.
According to the report released by the Alzheimer's Association, Missouri will need 23,000 additional senior health care workers in 2028, one-third more than it has right now.
Regarded as one of the Best Places to Retire 2021 by Forbes, Columbia sees a great need for senior care workers.
Battle High School offers unique, hands-on learning opportunity
Some Battle High School students are learning about the real-world application of math concepts while building a tiny home.
The Geometry in Construction class began during the 2018-19 school year after the Columbia Public Schools Foundation provided the district with money to get the program off the ground, under the agreement that the district would sustain the program.
Students receive dual credit for the class in geometry and practical arts.