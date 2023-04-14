Missouri launches new website for Missouri 988 suicide and crisis lifeline
Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the Missouri 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has launched a new website.
The new site provides resources and information for anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis.
Lauren Ross, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Missouri Chapter treasurer and advocacy chair, said having a resource to search on a browser is incredibly important.
"I think a lot of times people don't know exactly how to get the help they're needing, so they just go online and they google 'mental health help,'" Ross said, "If there's a website that pops up with all of the 988 information, then I think that's going to be super helpful for people to have essentially at their fingertips."
Ross said she has been on the website and found it user friendly. One of the tabs on the website is labeled "help others." Ross emphasized the importance of everyone knowing about mental health.
"The more that you know, the easier it is to recognize those symptoms," she said. "It's 988. Anyone can call that number. You don't have to be in crisis yourself."
MU Health Care lifts universal masking requirements at all facilities
MU Health Care has lifted its universal masking requirement at all of its facilities, the health care company announced Thursday.
Facilities include University Hospital, Women's Hospital, Capital Regional Medical Center (CRMC), Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) and the Missouri Psychiatric Center, as well as quick cares, urgent cares and primary care locations.
The company said the decision is based on new guidance from its accreditation agency, DNV. The agency issued an advisory Wednesday that allows its accredited institutions to use their own internal metrics to assess risks.
Since last Thursday, 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Columbia, according to date from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Missouri announces $30 million in funding to support tourism industry
The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded a total of $30 million through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program for 26 projects across the state, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office Thursday.
The Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program launched in October 2022. It's funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is part of Parson's fiscal year 2023 budget plan.
Grant awards will fund a variety of projects in the state such as welcome and recreation centers, museum expansions, indoor and outdoor attraction development and more.
Officials mentioned the importance of this funding is to push communities to be resilient and see the future of tourism, not just the recovery.
New company offers free breast pumps for Missouri mothers with Medicaid
Aeroflow Healthcare is expanding its coverage to Missouri and will now be able to provide breast pumps to Missouri mothers with Medicaid at no cost.
Aeroflow partnered with a Missouri Medicaid Managed Care plan to provide this additional resource for moms in the state.
Medicaid already covered breast pumps for mothers in Missouri through MO HealthNet pregnant women's benefits, but this gives moms the option to choose the Aeroflow breast pump under the same coverage.
"This particular health plan was so quick moving. [State officials] saw the value in breastfeeding, and they saw the lack of access that exists," Amanda Minimi, director of corporate development at Aeroflow, said, "We're very excited to be partnered with [Missouri] and have already seen some high engagement numbers."
To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.