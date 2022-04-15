Mid-Missouri law enforcement groups hope to diversify new hires
Lincoln University hosted its first ever Safety Career Day fair on Thursday in hopes of bridging the gaps between people of color and law enforcement agencies.
“We have a lot of shortages of minorities in law enforcement,” said LU alumnus and Capitol police recruiter Tracy Jonathan. “So Lincoln University is a good tool to use to recruit.”
Micah Shelton, a St. Louis police officer recruitment officer, said their department is looking for a more diverse group at the department.
Columbia robotics team heads to world championship in Houston
Army Ants Team 3792, Columbia's robotics team, is heading to Houston for the world Championship on April 20-23 after putting efforts towards diversity and inclusion.
The team is made up of 47% students of color and 43% female and non-binary identifying students.
The captain of the team, Luke Sabath, said it is rewarding being able to expose kids to robotics.
“We work with underserved communities,” Sabath said. “We are the ones allowing them to develop these skills to help them in the future with STEM.”
Furloughed employee arrested in connection to Audrain County Hospital burglary
A furloughed employee of Audrain Community Hospital has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the hospital.
Geoffrey D. Allen, 55, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after stealing some items and causing damage to the hospital.
Allen told KOMU 8 on a phone call Thursday morning that he previously worked at the hospital. He said he is one of the 175 employees who have been furloughed.
Cole County Sheriff's Department raises starting pay for personnel
The Cole County Sheriff's Department is set to increase wages for employees including the jailers and deputies.
"Jailers right now are making $35,000 a year starting pay, we're upping them to 42,000," Sam Bushman, Cole County presiding commissioner, said. "Our deputies are 38,000, we're upping them to 48,000. Then we're doing our corporals, sergeants, and lieutenants accordingly."
Other counties like Boone County and Callaway County are also experiencing law enforcement staffing shortages.
Unionization efforts at Daniel Boone Library discussed during board meeting
A union that would cover employees at Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and Southern Boone County Public Library heard an update to its efforts on Thursday evening.
At the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday night, the board said an election could be held in May to vote on the effort.
"So right now, we are working with the State Board of Mediation to determine which of the staff would be covered by a potential union. And it looks like it will be most of the staff," Margaret Conroy, executive director of DBRL, said.
First Alert Weather Forecast
The below average temperature trend is continuing.
Friday morning temperatures will be in the lower 40s with highs near 60° and some sunshine is possible, but mostly cloudy skies.
A few showers are possible throughout the day so keep an umbrella with you just incase.
Saturday will be a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover with highs reaching the upper 50s.
Rain is expected on Easter Sunday.
It looks like the highest chances of rain will be during the afternoon hours and temperatures on Sunday are only expected to reach the upper 40s.