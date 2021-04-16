Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
Police in Indianapolis say eight people were shot and killed at a FedEx facility. The shooter then killed himself.
A police spokesperson says several other people were injured in the Thursday night shooting. At least four were hospitalized, including one person with critical injuries. Another two people were treated and released at the scene.
The shooter has not been identified.
Efforts taken by MU, Columbia College to get students vaccinated before summer break
As summer break draws closer for college students, there's an emphasis to get the COVID-19 vaccine before leaving.
Everyone 16 and older in Missouri has been eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations since April 9. This includes a majority of college-aged students who may not have been eligible in previous phases.
"This is your last chance to get both doses before going home," Brad Myers, Executive Director of Pharmacy and Laboratory Services at MU Health Care, said.
CPD's 2020 use of force report shows racial disparities in its data
The Citizens Police Review Board discussed the Columbia Police Department's 2020 use of force report during its meeting Wednesday night.
"It showed that Black persons were more likely to experience a use of force relative to their population than white persons," CPD Chief Geoff Jones said. "This data on its face needs some work."
Hawley opposes moving ahead with hate crimes bill
Republicans Roger Marshall of Kansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri were among a handful of conservative U.S. senators who opposed moving forward with a Democratic-sponsored measure for confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans.
Hawley told reporters in the Capitol that he’s concerned about how the measure mandates data collection in “expansive categories” and called the measure “hugely, hugely open-ended.”
Second forum on Black Missourians and the COVID vaccine hopes to “Move Community Forward”
The Columbia Public Health Department answered questions from the local Black community about COVID-19 vaccines at a public virtual forum Thursday evening. The panel was made up of Black health professionals as well as Black business owners.
Deacon George Norman Jr pleaded for members of his community to take the vaccine. He himself was hospitalized for four weeks with COVID-19.
“Nobody needs to experience what COVID will do to you,” Norman said. “It’s not a good feeling to be helpless.”
Columbia College Soccer advances in NAIA Tournament
The Columbia Cougars' 1-0 win over Kansas-Wesleyan on Thursday allows advanced the Cougars to round two of the NAIA Women's Soccer Tournament.
Sophomore goalkeeper Victoria Heus saved three PK's in a row. Junior Mallory Holzer came in to score the game-winning goal, giving the Cougars the victory over Kansas-Wesleyan.
Columbia will play at home on Saturday in round two of the NAIA National Tournament. With a win the Cougars would advance to the final site of the championship in Foley, Alabama starting on April 27th.
Forecast: Showers return for Friday & Saturday
Starting in the morning, skies will be mostly cloudy with rain developing and moving in from the west.
This rain will become more widespread over central and western Missouri, but will struggle to develop over eastern Missouri during the day due to drier air aloft and a stalled mid-level boundary.
This will eventually be overcome by rain by late afternoon.