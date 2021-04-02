Gov. Parson addresses Medicaid, vaccine status in weekly briefing
Governor Mike Parson held his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon at the state Capitol. State health director Dr. Randall Williams was also present at the briefing.
Parson gave an update on the status of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Missouri. Nearly 66% of Missouri's 65 and older population and 32% of the 18 and older population have received an initial vaccination, he said.
Gov. Parson was asked about Medicaid expansion in Missouri. He said it is too early to say how his office will respond to the House's budget, and that the bills still have to face the State Senate before they goes to his desk. Parson's proposed budget included Medicaid expansion.
Missouri House refuses to pay for Medicaid expansion
The Missouri House has voted against paying for Medicaid expansion.
The Republican-led chamber on Thursday passed a budget proposal without enough funding to cover more people under the government health care program.
Missouri voters last year voted to expand eligibility for the program to thousands more low-income adults. The policy is now enshrined in the state Constitution. The House budget leader says the goal of keeping that funding out of the budget is to prevent expansion from happening as scheduled in July.
Boone Hospital officially separates from BJC HealthCare, becomes independent entity
Boone Health has officially separated from the BJC HealthCare system and become an independent organization, according to a Boone Health news release. The Boone Hospital Center had previously been part of BJC HealthCare for 32 years.
"The good news is that quality's not going to change," Boone Health CEO Troy Greer said. "That Boone identity and the Boone brand that has been so strong and dedicated to Mid-Missouri is going to continue."
Smith discusses voter ID, citizen engagement as election nears
A small group of people gathered at Downtown Optimist Park in northern Columbia Wednesday in support of David Tyson Smith, a Democratic candidate for the vacant seat in District 45 of the Missouri State House of Representatives.
Smith, who was chosen as the Democratic nominee for the office in January, is seeking to become the first African American representative to serve Columbia and the first Black state representative from a district outside Kansas City or St. Louis.
Smith spoke particularly on voter ID legislation, criticizing the details of legislation being pushed, saying they are meant to suppress the ability for minority citizens to vote.
Parson says he won't require vaccine passports in Missouri
Gov. Mike Parson says he won't require what are known as vaccine passports in Missouri. But Parson told reporters Thursday that he's OK with private companies adopting them.
Vaccine passports are documentation that shows travelers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus.
Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri have raised concerns with the concept of health certificates or travel passes. They say requiring the documents would infringe on people's right to travel and want to ban them.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
With temperatures dropping into the middle 20s last night, another freeze is expected even as things warm up a bit on Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will kick off a warming trend with temperatures in the upper 50s and abundant sunshine. The wind will be picking up, however, and gusts up to 25 mph will be possible.