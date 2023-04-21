FFA Convention participants hopeful despite declining farm revenue in 2023
The Future Farmers of America (FFA) are confident in their future career, despite lower projected revenue numbers for 2023.
The University of Missouri hosted the Missouri state FFA convention on Thursday. Volunteer Eric Roller said 9,000 students from around the state are expected to compete in various events throughout the weekend.
Missouri farming saw record-high revenue in 2022. This was caused by a higher demand and lower supply of crops due to unfavorable weather conditions. If the weather allows crop yields to return to normal levels, the center expects all crop prices to fall, decreasing revenue.
"It's such an up and down thing," Denise Dent, the mother of an FFA member, said. "You just don't know, it's a gamble to be a farmer. But I hope the kids see that the gamble is worth it and put their best foot forward."
Mid-MO Canna Expo kicks off its first 4/20 celebration since legalization of recreational marijuana
The Mid-MO Canna Expo kicked off today to celebrate 4/20 for the first time since recreational marijuana was legalized.
The expo consisted of vendors from states across the nation, who were there to sell and teach people about their products.
Sami Childress, an employee of Illicit Gardens, a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility based in Independence, attended the event and helped run the booth.
She noted her company works with Last Prisoner Project, a nationwide nonprofit focusing on releasing people convicted of nonviolent cannabis-related charges.
"It's extremely important because you are trying to destigmatize cannabis and what people may have perceived it to be generations before us,' Childress said. "We [are] breaking down those barriers and letting people know that we are out here today enjoying cannabis and smoking freely and those people are still locked up missing holidays with their family."
Fulton nonprofit loses federal COVID-19 funding, but not their willpower to help others
April Redman started Callaway Cares, a non-profit based in Fulton, in 2017 after being inspired by a worldwide celebrity scavenger hunt community improvement effort. It's exploded since then and now helps unhoused people in Callaway County with things as diverse as providing supplies to encampments, helping people obtain proper identification, connecting people with housing, and helping with court procedures.
Redman operates Callaway Cares with only one other full-time employee.
Callaway Cares lost federal COVID-19 funding recently, Redman said. She added that she heavily relied on those funds to help fund the nonprofit.
Despite losing that resource, Redman's ambition isn't slowing down. She's currently working on a long term plan to turn recycled plastic into building blocks for eco-friendly home structures. She hopes to one day have an entire community of these made for Callaway's unhoused.
Alina Morelock, Redman's only other full-time employee, emphasized the impact Callaway Cares is capable of.
"This could save somebody's life," Morelock said. "This could save them from being homeless. It can give children a future and a stable place to show up."
Second nuclear research reactor to make Missouri 'epicenter for nuclear medicine,' UM Board of Curators says
The UM System Board of Curators met on Thursday with their groundbreaking second nuclear research reactor leading the agenda.
The current reactor, located at the University of Missouri, has been the nation’s only supplier for a key active ingredient of a drug used to treat prostate cancer. NextGen MURR’s overall construction cost is set at $1 billion, and it is expected to be operational in 8-10 years, according to the university.
MU’s first nuclear research reactor has been operational for 56 years. Known for being the highest-powered research reactor in the U.S. academic scene, it remains the country's only provider of specific medical radioisotopes due to recent shutdowns of radio-pharmaceuticals and radioisotope facilities around the world.
MU’s radiotherapy capacity can manufacture radioactive compounds that can help produce drugs to fight not only prostate cancer, but pancreatic, liver and other types of cancers.
The recent supply shortage of that active ingredient in the country, followed by MU’s second nuclear research reactor’s construction plans may be an opportunity for the state of Missouri to become the country’s “epicenter for nuclear medicine,” the curators said.
That status would attract researchers, pharmaceutical firms, investors and distribution centers to Missouri, having a positive impact on the states’ economy.
