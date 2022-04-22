Texas-based company assumes control of two Noble Health hospitals and nine medical clinics
Platinum Team Management said it will begin the process of reopening Callaway Community Hospital and Audrain Community Hospital as soon as possible.
"We're there to keep local, quality health care in the area," Platinum Hospitals President Cory Countryman said. "Without these hospitals, the local patient population would have to travel an hour from the area to receive health care services."
This comes after both hospitals suspended services for restructuring and financial reason on March 25.
New Cole County EMS headquarters will be 'crucial' for the community
The Cole County EMS will open a new headquarters in Jefferson City after receiving a $2 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) award.
The new headquarters will be located at the northeast corner of McCarty and Adam Street.
EMS Chief Eric Hoy said the initial estimate for the building is roughly $3.7 million. He said the rest of the funds will come out of Cole County’s contingency funds.
Rocheport Bridge on track for completion in 2024
At a Columbia Chamber of Commerce meeting Thursday afternoon, Deputy Project Director Derek Leppe said the Rocheport Bridge project will be completed in two parts.
The first bridge is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2023, while the second bridge is set to be completed in 2024.
"It takes quite a while to demolish that old bridge and get it all out of the way before we can start building a new part," Lepper said. "So that's why it takes longer to build a second one because the first one, nothing's in the way we've just start building."
Softball and baseball come to Moberly Area Community College
The softball and baseball program has been a work in progress since last fall, but facilities, equipment and players are needed before the first pitch can be thrown.
Baseball and softball at MACC will be NJCAA Division II programs, meaning that students can earn scholarships for tuition, books and fees.
Coach Chris Fletcher, originally from Moberly, said he's ready to bring the sport to the junior college.
"There's there's a lot of good baseball that's been played around here and to throw our name in the hat, secondary baseball, that's going to be tremendous," Fletcher said.
Increased minimum teacher salary is headed to the Senate
Gov. Mike Parson sponsored increasing teacher pay at his State of the State in January. The increase would have cost the state $21 million.
Matt Michelson, director of education policy at the Missouri State Teachers Association, said the Senate has allocated $32 million to increase teachers' salaries.
This budget would allow for the starting teacher pay to increase to $38,000 instead of $25,000.
Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry with some sunshine and cloud coverage.
Friday will have morning temperatures in the low 60s and afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.
Friday is looking dry with potential for some humidity. Also, wind speeds will be increasing through the day.
Saturday will be another warm day with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase as a cold front moves through on Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances will be highest Sunday morning.