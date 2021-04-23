MoDOT: Stadium Boulevard will be completely resurfaced by the end of 2021
Following what was likely mid-Missouri's last snow fall for awhile, Columbia residents are urging MoDOT to deal with the city's potholes.
MoDOT said it's received a number of complaints, especially regarding Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road. The department said Stadium Boulevard is currently under contract for repairs.
"It is most definitely on the last leg," Kirsten Munck, MoDOT area engineer, said.
Trans athletes already face obstacles despite new legislation
The Missouri House perfected an amendment to a bill that bans transgender athletes from joining female teams on Wednesday, but trans athletes in Missouri already face obstacles as it is.
The current Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) policy bans trans females from competing in girls’ sports unless they have completed at least one year of hormone therapy.
Pandemic forces colleges, high school students to adapt to new college application process
Colleges are changing applications to better suit students after spending the last year of high school in a pandemic.
After a year of online classes, limited ability to participate in extracurriculars and fewer chances to take ACT and AP tests, colleges are loosening requirements on test scores.
The University of Missouri is now offering two options to applying students: an option with traditional admission requirements or a test optional choice.
Some residents concerned with Columbia's Orr Street project
On Monday, the Columbia City Council approved to pay $950,000 for two acres of land at St. James and Orr streets, in the North Village Arts District.
City Council members talked about turning the space into a park or a green space. However, some residents have some concerns about this decision.
CPS board hears survey feedback on school attendance area changes
A change to school attendance areas known as plan D got the most support in an online survey, the Columbia School Board heard Thursday.
Karen Daniel-Hamberg from Cooperative Strategies, an educational planning company, presented feedback from the online survey. Summaries of feedback from open houses last week at Gentry, Jefferson and Lange middle schools were not ready yet and will be posted on the district website later.