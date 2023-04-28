With two weeks left in the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Thursday that he will call a special session if two bills related to transgender rights aren't passed before the end of the session.
One bill restricts transgender athletes from playing on a sports team that's different from their born sex. The other bill bans gender-affirming care for minors. Overnight on Tuesday, the Missouri Senate approved a $50 billion budget, including the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee's recommendation of $2.8 billion to be allocated to Interstate 70 improvements.
The budget will likely be in conference next week. Four more House bills related to the budget have yet to be marked up in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Nonprofit Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia celebrated the opening of its new social model home for end-of-life care Thursday. Dozens gathered for the ribbon cutting at 1307 West Broadway.
Overnight stays and caretaking services are also completely free. The organization gets its money from fundraising, donations, grants and pay-it forwards from friends and family of guests who die in the home.
The home in Columbia has space for two guests and their families at a time. The guests have to meet criteria for end-of-life care, but then get chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis. The organization is planning on creating a waiting list to serve those who are interested but can't get in right away.
"[Death] isn't a medical event, it's a family event," Kelley Scott, president of the Board of Directors of Omega Home Network, said. "It can be a really important part of a family story, a very meaningful event, and a time that they can cherish. It's memories they carry with them for the rest of their lives."
Employees of a Columbia construction supply company returned to work Thursday after an eight-day strike.
Wildcat Materials employees, who are members of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 955, voted unanimously to ratify their contract Thursday morning, according to a news release.
Employees went on strike April 17, citing substandard wages, expensive insurance and long hours.
According to the release, Wildcat Materials first offered 3% wage increases every year for three years. After the strike, Wildcat Materials offered a 10% wage increase for 2023, and 3% increases for 2024 and 2025.
A new RV park could be rolling into Columbia soon.
Columbia City Council voted last week to approve a conditional use permit for property located at 4150 Paris Road. Additionally, the property needed to undergo rezoning from agriculture (District A) to a mixed-use corridor (District M-C).
SAP Holdings, LLC was the recipient of the permit. According to the city of Columbia, the next phase of the project is in SAP Holdings' hands.
The site at 4150 Paris Road would be Columbia’s third RV park.