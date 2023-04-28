State focus shifts to bills limiting transgender rights with two weeks left in session

With two weeks left in the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Thursday that he will call a special session if two bills related to transgender rights aren't passed before the end of the session. 

One bill restricts transgender athletes from playing on a sports team that's different from their born sex. The other bill bans gender-affirming care for minors. Overnight on Tuesday, the Missouri Senate approved a $50 billion budget, including the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee's recommendation of $2.8 billion to be allocated to Interstate 70 improvements.

The budget will likely be in conference next week. Four more House bills related to the budget have yet to be marked up in the Senate Appropriations Committee. 

New end-of-life home celebrates opening in Columbia

Nonprofit Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia celebrated the opening of its new social model home for end-of-life care Thursday. Dozens gathered for the ribbon cutting at 1307 West Broadway.

Overnight stays and caretaking services are also completely free. The organization gets its money from fundraising, donations, grants and pay-it forwards from friends and family of guests who die in the home.

The home in Columbia has space for two guests and their families at a time. The guests have to meet criteria for end-of-life care, but then get chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis. The organization is planning on creating a waiting list to serve those who are interested but can't get in right away. 

"[Death] isn't a medical event, it's a family event," Kelley Scott, president of the Board of Directors of Omega Home Network, said. "It can be a really important part of a family story, a very meaningful event, and a time that they can cherish. It's memories they carry with them for the rest of their lives."

Wildcat Materials employee strike ends with contract ratification

Employees of a Columbia construction supply company returned to work Thursday after an eight-day strike. 

Wildcat Materials employees, who are members of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 955, voted unanimously to ratify their contract Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Employees went on strike April 17, citing substandard wages, expensive insurance and long hours.

According to the release, Wildcat Materials first offered 3% wage increases every year for three years. After the strike, Wildcat Materials offered a 10% wage increase for 2023, and 3% increases for 2024 and 2025.

Columbia may soon welcome a new RV park

A new RV park could be rolling into Columbia soon.

Columbia City Council voted last week to approve a conditional use permit for property located at 4150 Paris Road. Additionally, the property needed to undergo rezoning from agriculture (District A) to a mixed-use corridor (District M-C).

SAP Holdings, LLC was the recipient of the permit. According to the city of Columbia, the next phase of the project is in SAP Holdings' hands.

The site at 4150 Paris Road would be Columbia’s third RV park.

CoMo Mobile Aid Collective asks for donations of tents and sleeping bags

CoMo Mobile Aid Collective is asking for donations of tents and sleeping bags in order to help those in need. 

The need for sleeping bags and tents is in high demand, according to a post on the nonprofit's Facebook page. CoMo Mobile Aid provides services, such as food, water, hygiene supplies and basic medical care, to those in need or experiencing homelessness.

On Monday, the city of Columbia cleared one of the largest unhoused encampments near the Highway 63 and Interstate 70 connector. CoMo Mobile Aid was there the week prior to the eviction and helped provide the unhoused people with resources they might need. 

"We are not necessarily encouraging people to stay in a space where they are unsheltered, but we also try and move in without any preconceived notions or judgements because we don't know everybody's story and everyone has a different story," Catherine Armbrust, director of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, said.  

 

