MU alert: Shots fired reported at Columbia apartment complex
According to an MU alert, shots were fired on Thursday at a Columbia apartment complex.
The alert was sent around 6:03 p.m., which said CPD reported shots fired at/near Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard.
A resident said they heard between five and 10 shots, and a KOMU 8 reporter said there were at least a dozen police cars at The Domain apartment complex.
So far no injuries have been reported.
Senate bill addresses daycare shortage, helps working parents with child care
Senate bill 683 could create more child care opportunities in Missouri.
The bill creates funding for private employers to connect with daycares and other child care providers. The proposal would also establish new child care centers that would aim to serve employees.
The administrator for A Good Start Preschool, Jonathan Williams, said he believes this bill could be good for Missourians.
“It will be much needed,” Williams said. “Amongst the community and providing more assistance with child care.”
MSHSAA State Music Festival brings thousands to Columbia
The Missouri State High School Activities Association has brought back the annual State Music Festival to Columbia this weekend, the first time since the pandemic started.
MSHSAA said 356 schools will be represented with a total of 3,606 performances scheduled for the festival.
It's estimated that 7,000 to 8,000 participants will have performed by the weekend's end by instrument or by voice.
Used car prices increase nearly 41% over the last year, hurting consumers
According to data released by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a used car has gone up by 40.5% within the last year.
New cars are in short supply, so people have not been trading or buying cars as often.
Roy Potter, an automotive engineer and expert, said consumers are having to pay more for vehicles that won’t increase in value, but only depreciate over time.
Potter also said buying a used car may be the smartest decision right now.
Accessibility to traditional health care changes with Audrain Community Hospital closure
Since the closure of the Audrain Community Hospital, options for health and emergency care in the county are limited.
Doctors Zachary Treat and Alexander Finck decided to cut ties with Noble Health, and have since been putting their energy into their own family medicine practice.
"Any time you have such an egregious contract break and breach as it was, it was pretty clean," Finck said. "We have had our own separate LLC for over two years now, and that's kind of been running in the background because our intention was always to be on our own."
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to come through the area on Friday morning and are expected to leave around the middle of the day so the afternoon will be much drier.
Highs are expected to reach the middle 70s and some sunshine will be possible in the afternoon.
The next round of showers and thunderstorms that we’ll be watching won’t come in until late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Drier conditions are expected throughout the day on Saturday with highs in the middle 70s.
Sunday is looking a little cooler with highs near 70.