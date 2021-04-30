Market on the Move: The house hunting hunger games
The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected several business markets across the globe, but not every market.
The pandemic has caused a real life hunger games when it comes to house hunting. Realtors were taken by surprise when the market started to boom.
"Now we find ourselves in a situation where there isn’t enough property to sell. It’s really crazy,” CEO at Missouri Realtors, John Sebree, said.
There are currently 6,326 homes actively on the market in Missouri, but there are just 140 in Boone County.
Fulton Police confirm missing Fulton woman is likely kidnapping victim
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Fulton Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a missing Fulton woman.
According to a news release, 25-year-old Tori Taylor was last seen April 20 in Montgomery County. Officials said she borrowed a car from a friend in Fulton on April 21 and said she would return it the next day, but has not.
Taylor hasn't been in contact with friends or family for several days, the release said, and she has not been responding to messages. She also has not been active on social media.
After Senate fails to fund, where does Medicaid expansion go from here?
After the Missouri Senate voted against funding Medicaid expansion on Wednesday night, the issue will likely be settled in the state courts.
Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in the Aug. 4, 2020 elections. The amendment added Medicaid expansion to the state constitution. 53% of voters supported the amendment. Missouri is the 38th state to approve a Medicaid expansion.
Under the expansion, the federal government would cover 90% of the costs of new Medicaid patients. That leaves the state responsible for only 10%.
Senate denounces Dred Scott decision, calls for a constitutional convention
175 years ago, Dred Scott and his wife Harriet first sought to be freed from slavery at the landmark Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Their case went on for 11 years. While the St. Louis court initially sided with the Scotts, on appeal, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against them, denying freedom for them and their daughters. The U.S. Supreme Court later upheld the Missouri court’s decision.
Now, nearly two centuries later, the Missouri legislature has formally declared that the decision was wrong.
Community gathers to remember last documented black man lynched in Boone County
Community members and Columbia city officials gathered Thursday afternoon for a soil collection and a rededication of the James Scott memorial plaque, located on the MKT Trail.
James T. Scott was the last documented Black man lynched in Boone County, exactly 98 years ago in 1923.
Forecast: Thunderstorm chances return into next week
Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and warm to the middle 70s by the afternoon with abundant sunshine. Winds will be light, slowly shifting out of the south by evening, a feature that will help boost temperatures for Saturday.
Friday evening plans are looking good with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.