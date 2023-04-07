Historic Boonville Hanging Barn destroyed by storm
The Hanging Barn, a Boonville historic site, will have to be torn down after Wednesday morning's sustained winds caused a tree to fall on the barn.
The barn, built in 1878 behind the Cooper County Jail, was designed to be a horse stable for the sheriff. But in 1930, the barn was used to hold the last public hanging in Missouri.
The future of the barn is unknown. It may be rebuilt, but Bozarth said he'd like to see a plaque with the history of the barn.
Even though this barn had a dark past, it was still a historic part of Boonville, and some are sad to see it go.
"It was part of our history and you hate to see that disappear," Brent Bozarth, a caretaker of the Old Cooper County Jail and Hanging Barn, said.
Fate of Glasgow Board of Aldermen election still unknown even after election results
Every vote for the Glasgow Board of Aldermen election has been counted. With 100% unofficial results from the Howard County Clerk, every name was a write-in, and over 30 names were written in between the 3 districts.
However, every candidate who received the most votes was disqualified by the Missouri Ethics Commission before the votes were even counted. So, who won? That's something that the City of Glasgow and the candidates still don't know.
North Ward incumbent Susan Freese and Central Ward incumbent Renna Bean both said that the filing dilemma was a result of the candidates filing on-paper and a delay in processing somewhere between providing the papers to the city and getting them through the county and to the state.
"I really do believe that they will appoint those that are most interested and most qualified," Bean said, adding that she believes those are the people that won the most votes.
The Glasgow Board of Alderman next meets on Monday, April 17th, which is when the new alderman are set to be appointed.