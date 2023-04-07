Historic Boonville Hanging Barn destroyed by storm

The Hanging Barn, a Boonville historic site, will have to be torn down after Wednesday morning's sustained winds caused a tree to fall on the barn.  

The barn, built in 1878 behind the Cooper County Jail, was designed to be a horse stable for the sheriff. But in 1930, the barn was used to hold the last public hanging in Missouri. 

The future of the barn is unknown. It may be rebuilt, but Bozarth said he'd like to see a plaque with the history of the barn. 

Even though this barn had a dark past, it was still a historic part of Boonville, and some are sad to see it go.

"It was part of our history and you hate to see that disappear," Brent Bozarth, a caretaker of the Old Cooper County Jail and Hanging Barn, said.

Fate of Glasgow Board of Aldermen election still unknown even after election results

Every vote for the Glasgow Board of Aldermen election has been counted. With 100% unofficial results from the Howard County Clerk, every name was a write-in, and over 30 names were written in between the 3 districts.

However, every candidate who received the most votes was disqualified by the Missouri Ethics Commission before the votes were even counted. So, who won? That's something that the City of Glasgow and the candidates still don't know. 

North Ward incumbent Susan Freese and Central Ward incumbent Renna Bean both said that the filing dilemma was a result of the candidates filing on-paper and a delay in processing somewhere between providing the papers to the city and getting them through the county and to the state. 

"I really do believe that they will appoint those that are most interested and most qualified," Bean said, adding that she believes those are the people that won the most votes. 

The Glasgow Board of Alderman next meets on Monday, April 17th, which is when the new alderman are set to be appointed. 

Missouri group seeks change to family courts and guardian ad litem laws

Justice for Kids is a Missouri nonprofit organization that started originally as a Facebook group in 2018. Five years later, representatives from the organization are looking to create change in regulations surrounding family court. The organization has spent time in Jefferson City and Washington D.C. meeting with state and federal lawmakers.

Bryan Godier, the founder of Justice for Kids, says their mission is to fight for children and expose corruption.

"Our mission at Justice for Kids is to bring awareness to questionable acts occurring throughout the family courts in Missouri," Godier said.

Godier alleges that some kids are removed from their families and put in the foster care system due to incentives. He says guardians ad litem are coordinating to drive up bills and collude with judges.

"It comes down to accountability first," Godier said. "There has to be accountability in the courts. When you have people abusing powers in the courts, they need to be held accountable. Until you have that, you're going to have continued corruption."

Columbia Fire Department gets around 8 times more opioid overdose calls than fire

The MU School of Medicine co-hosted a Narcan use training Thursday, along with the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) department. The training taught medical students how to properly administrate the nasal spray, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Last year’s data shows that 37 people died of opioid overdoses in Columbia. So far this year, Columbia has registered five drug overdose deaths.

PHHS started an in-person training program in October 2022. “Save a Life” is designed to not only train anyone who is interested in learning about Narcan, but it also offers the over-the-counter medicine: both for those suffering from substance dependence and to those who would like to have to assist someone, in case they witness an overdose incident.

The next Narcan training is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at Rock Bridge Christian Church, located 301 W. Green Meadows Road.

Columbia man charged after multiple people assaulted Tuesday

A Columbia man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted multiple people Tuesday afternoon. The incident caused a brief lockdown at a Columbia polling location.

Troy Bateman Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The victims said Bateman was holding a knife and was able to cut one of the victims a few times. One of the victims was able to hit Bateman, which caused him to drop the knife, according to court documents. Bateman then ran from the scene. 

On Tuesday, Christian Tabak, CPD public information officer, said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Bateman was booked into the Boone County Jail without bond around 11 p.m. Tuesday. He appeared for an initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon. 

 

