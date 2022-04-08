Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday in a historic vote that paves the way for her to become the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation. The tally was 53-47, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining Democrats to vote in favor.
Current, former Noble Health employees speak out after 175 people laid off
Employees of Noble Health are speaking out about the hospital system, following the suspension of services and the furlough of employees at two of its rural hospitals. Noble Health announced Wednesday that 175 employees of the Audrain Community Hospital and the Callaway Community Hospital would be laid off. The hospital system said employees would have health care benefits until the end of April.
William Woods University inaugurates new president
William Woods University inaugurated its first new president in over three decades. Jeremy Moreland is the 13th president in the university’s 152 year history. President Moreland said he's ready to tackle big challenges, such as enrollment.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Windy conditions are continuing Friday but they should relax a little for Saturday before picking back up Sunday and next week. Friday will begin with a few flurries, showers and cloudy skies.
Temperatures in the morning will be in the middle 30s and afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s. Overall you can expect it to be a cool and cloudy day.
A warming trend will begin through the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and close to 70 on Sunday.