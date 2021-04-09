Vaccinologist explains science behind COVID-19 vaccines
Missouri begins Phase 3 of its vaccine distribution plan on April 9. The new phase means all Missouri adults who want a COVID-19 vaccine can get it.
Dr. Ruth Karron, an infectious disease pediatrician, vaccinologist and director at the Center for Immunization Research at Johns Hopkins University, explained the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with KOMU 8.
"It’s really our only good way out of the pandemic," said Dr. Karron about taking the vaccine. "And it is what is going to allow us to get back to something like life as we knew it before the pandemic."
Cole County Health Department set to administer 1,000 doses per day, 4 days a week
The Cole County Health Department will start administering 1,000 vaccines per day at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City starting Monday, April 12.
Cole County’s vaccination site expansion starts a few days after all Missouri adults will be eligible to receive a free vaccine. Since the event next week will be giving out Pfizer doses, 16 and 17-year-old residents will be able to receive a vaccine.
Columbia family grateful after $1 million gift to MU Thompson Autism Center
A $1 million gift from University of Missouri alumni Bill and Nancy Thompson will establish the Ron Ashworth Endowed Professorship in Child Development.
The gift honors the service of Ron Ashworth, board chair for the Thompson Foundation Board of Directors and a longtime advocate of both neurodevelopmental disability issues and the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders.
Forecast: Temperature swings continue through the weekend
Friday will start with temperatures in the middle 40s and mostly clear skies. Skies will remain mostly sunny through a majority of the day with highs reaching the middle 70s.
We will watch for a few extra clouds in the afternoon associated with thunderstorms to the south. Most of these are expected to stay well to the south of our viewing area, but a brief shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for areas south of Highway 50.