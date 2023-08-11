Boone Hospital Center lifts lockdown after report of threat, spokesperson says
Boone Hospital Center went into lockdown after Boone County Joint Communications received a call from an individual threatening the hospital, according to Boone Hospital spokesperson Benjamin Cornelius.
Cornelius said it was not a credible threat, but the hospital took all precautions to ensure the safety of everyone at Boone.
Around 7:35 p.m. the hospital received an 'all clear' from the Columbia Police Department and removed the lockdown.
Columbia health department's social service unit expands to city hall
The Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department is now offering social services at the city hall mezzanine.
The department said this decision was all about making services more accessible, and a substantial portion of the population lives in the heart of downtown.
"It made sense to make our services available at city hall," said Ryan Sheehan, the Columbia Health Department public information specialist. "One of the services we offer is utility assistance, and if you're there in person paying your bill at city hall, then it would make sense if you had problems you should go upstairs to the social service unit and request help."
PETA pursuing charges against local dog breeder for inspection violations
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a statement saying it is pursuing charges against a dog breeding facility in Hallsville, Hargis' Sunshine Kennel.
PETA cited a 2021 inspection report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that listed concerns about dogs' dental care, sharp surfaces in enclosures, grime build-up, presence of pests, and other issues in the facility.
PETA also sent a letter to Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson asking him and local law enforcement to pursue criminal charges against the facility.
Phelps County sheriff's deputy arrested on charge of child pornography possession
A Phelps County sheriff's deputy has been charged with possession of child pornography, the Phelps County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.
Deputy Justin B. Durham, age 40 of Rolla, was arrested after the department began an investigation following a tip about alleged child abuse material on a device Durham had, according to the department.
According to online court records, Durham has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He is being held in the Phelps County Jail without bond, according to the department.
Missouri rings in state fair amid drought
For over 120 years, Missourians have flocked to Sedalia for a celebration of all things Missouri. This year was no different, as Gov. Mike Parson was on hand today to ring in 2023's fair.
He did so, however, in the midst of a tough year for farmers across the state.
"We're thankful for the rain that we've got, and that helps," Parson said. "You still have a big hole to fill for lots of farmers and ranchers."
One of those farmers is Matthew Klein, who is showcasing his livestock at the state fair for the first time. Despite the drought, Klein said his farm does everything it can to keep itself functioning.