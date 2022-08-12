Boone County 911 dispatcher shortage could affect call wait times
Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) needs more dispatch workers in its emergency communications center.
Dispatcher shortages have been reported across the state. In Boone County, the budget has allotted 61 emergency telecommunicators. However, there are currently only 33 full-time workers, leaving the joint communications department with 28 vacancies.
Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri
The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern.
Some farmers were in attendance at the fair, and they explained food for their animals is in shorter supply. According to a map from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, southern Missouri is the area with the most drought.
Cosmo-Bethel park tennis courts to be rebuilt by 2028
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Commission is set to hear a report Thursday night about Cosmo-Bethel Park tennis court improvements.
Gabe Huffington, acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation, said the department has budgeted money through the fiscal year 2023 capital improvement budget to update the control system for the lights that are on transformers one through four.
Expected to be completed by 2028, improvements at the Cosmo-Bethel Park tennis complex will include the complete rebuild of tennis courts one through four, including the removal of existing courts and the installation of new post-tension concrete court surfacing and fencing.
MU expects slow traffic and one-ways for upcoming move-in days
The University of Missouri is asking local residents to plan for slow traffic and one-way streets on upcoming move-in days.
August 13, 17 and 18 are expected to have slower traffic. Volunteers and MU Police will help direct traffic for incoming MU students and their families to arrive safely.
There will be six, one-way streets that will begin at 8:15 a.m. and reopen at 7 p.m.
CDC ends recommendations for social distancing and quarantine for Covid-19 control, no longer recommends test-to-stay in schools
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19.
In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.