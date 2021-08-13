Roots N Blues to require negative COVID test or proof of vaccination
The annual Roots N Blues Festival will require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to gain entry into the festival.
Organizers announced the requirement in a tweet on Thursday.
Roots N Blues says the safest way to enjoy live music right now is to be vaccinated.
Attendees will need to bring a valid government issued ID, proof of vaccination or a negative test less than 72 hours before entry.
Local pediatric infectious disease doctor talks COVID-19 and school year
Ahead of the first day of school, KOMU 8's Emily Spain spoke with Dr. Christelle Ilboudo with MU Health Care.
They discussed everything from the delta variant and children to masking in schools.
Q: What would your advice be to parents about keeping their children safe right now from COVID-19?
"I think it's the same advice that we've given all along. As the rates go up, we have to do more in terms of decreasing our risk exposure...wearing the masks, avoiding big crowds, avoiding in-door settings that are crowded especially around unvaccinated adults or other people that they do not necessarily know their exposure type. So, we talk a lot about pods, so keeping your family pods small."
Q: The CDC has recommended masks in the K-12 setting for students and staff regardless of vaccination status. What are your thoughts on that recommendation and what does the medical community think about students masking here locally?
"Absolutely. The American Academy of Pediatrics actually came out first with those recommendations and then the CDC followed suit and the reason is that the majority of our young children, especially elementary age children, will not have a vaccine that's accessible, available to them and even amongst those 12 and older who have vaccine access, only about 20% in Missouri have gotten the COVID vaccine so far...In order for us to go back to stay in-person in school, we have to add on the layers of mitigation strategies to help reduce the risk of exposure."
Read more of Dr. Ilboudo's answers to your questions at the link above.
School is returning soon, but will masks?
With the first day of school right around the corner, KOMU 8 reached out to several different mid-Missouri school districts to find out their plans for masks.
Fulton School District and North Callaway School District will not require masks.
Helias High School, Harrisburg School District and South Callaway School District will require masks.
Columbia Public Schools and Jefferson City School District have not yet made a decision.
Cole R-1 School District has made a decision but will not announce it until Aug. 19.
As vaccine lottery drawing nears, fewer than 6% of Missourians apply
The first drawing for the statewide incentive program is Friday.
So far, more than 375,000 Missouri residents have applied to take part in the lottery.
Wendy Baker, the communications director of the Missouri State Lottery, says the drawing will be done by official lottery operators.
In total there will be 900 winners within the state of Missouri. Those over 18 will receive $10,000 cash, and those ages 12-17 can win $10,000 through an education savings program.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Friday will bring passing showers, mostly in the mornings. Temperatures will start in the lower 70s and highs only reach middle 80s by the afternoon. A cold front is sinking to the south and this will lead to cooler temperatures beginning today and sticking throughout the weekend.
Rain chances are fairly low during the weekend and early next week with temperatures slightly below average than years past with highs in the 80s. These chances for rain will inch back as we head towards the end of this week.