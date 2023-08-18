Mother files lawsuit against city of Columbia, claiming negligence in son's death investigation
A Columbia woman is suing the City of Columbia over the handling of her son's death investigation in July 2020.
Doressia McKee's lawsuit against the city and one Columbia police officer includes six counts and requests $25,000 for each. The counts allege intentional racial discrimination, equal protection violations under the 14th Amendment and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
On July 12, 2023, Doressia McKee filed a lawsuit within the Circuit Court of Boone County for damages in regards to the alleged mishandling of her 37-year-old son's death investigation. A motion was granted to move the case to federal court on Aug. 11.
Charges dismissed against man accused in CMU football player's death
Charges have been dismissed in the case involving Kundarrius Taylor, who was charged with the involuntary manslaughter of his former roommate and Central Methodist University football player, Torrance Evans.
The state filed a notice of dismissal last week, dismissing all charges against Taylor, according to his attorney Ben Faber.
Taylor was originally charged with first-degree murder after Evans was found dead from gunshot wounds on Aug. 25, 2022. Court documents say the shooting happened after an argument between the two men in their house.
Expert shares social media safety tips for parents as children head back to school
Social media is a powerful tool that can connect people far and wide. But it’s also a journey — particularly for kids just starting out. As kids head back to school, experts say it’s important to keep up with their use of social media, especially as new platforms are popping up.
Titania Jordan, chief parenting officer for Bark Technologies, says building a foundation of expectations early is key.
“First and foremost ... these are multiple conversations you should be having with your children over the course of their childhood and teenage years,” Jordan said.
Judge dismisses Versailles man's charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot were dismissed against a Versailles man Wednesday.
Matthew Eugene Loganbill was arrested in March 2021 and indicted in September 2021 on five counts, including obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful entry, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or picketing in a Capitol building.
Loganbill's attorney filed a motion for dismissal in July and alleged the court violated Loganbill's right to a speedy trial, per the Speedy Trial Act.
William Woods University welcomes largest incoming class of undergraduates in its history
William Woods University is set to welcome its largest class of incoming undergraduates in its history when classes start Monday.
Four hundred fifty-six new undergrads make 2023 the largest incoming class to enroll at the university, according to a news release from the university.
“We are thrilled to welcome another outstanding class of new students to The Woods, the largest in the history of the University,” President Dr. Jeremy Moreland said. “Our mission of providing a student-centered, professions-oriented, personal college experience here at William Woods continues to resonate in a big way with both prospective students and their families.”