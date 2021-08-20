Afghan interpreter pleads for help, state and local leaders respond
Since Sunday morning, thousands of Afghan citizens have been trying to find a way out of the country and seeking asylum in their attempts to escape the now ruling Taliban government.
Since the conflict in Afghanistan began in 2001, more than 300,000 Afghan citizens have helped U.S. and NATO coalition forces in their fight against the extremist group.
Saeed is one of the many Afghan citizens who helped U.S. forces in their attempts to bring peace and security to his country.
He says he is terrified for his life and the safety of his family as the Taliban now controls the city of Kabul.
Local nursing home employee, resident react to required staff vaccinations
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced nursing home staff are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to try to keep the most at-risk demographic healthy.
Biden said if nursing homes do not comply with the new rule they will no longer have the ability to receive federal funding such as Medicare and Medicaid.
The Bluffs, prior to the president's announcement, was contemplating whether or not to make staff staff vaccination mandatory, but they highly recommended their employees get vaccinated.
On Aug. 6, 57% of the Bluffs employees were vaccinated. As of Aug. 19, about 63% of the staff is vaccinated, which is above the Missouri nursing home employee vaccination rate of 50%.
Steve Walsh, husband of Rep. Sara Walsh, dies from COVID-19
Steve Walsh, the communications director for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, died Thursday morning from complications of COVID-19. He was 63.
Steve and Sara Walsh both contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of August. Steve Walsh was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator to assist him in breathing. Sara Walsh recovered without being hospitalized.
Both of them were unvaccinated.
Harrisburg School District adds religious exemption to mask mandate
Harrisburg R-VIII School District will now accept two exemptions for its mask mandate: medical and religious reasons.
Requests for religious exemption will be considered if the request contains documentation of the specific religious beliefs that are claimed to be violated by the mask requirement.
The religious beliefs must be long-standing and personal to the individual seeking the exemption.
Body of missing Fort Leonard Wood soldier recovered
The body of a missing Fort Leonard Wood solider has been found, according to authorities.
Morrison was reported missing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri on Sunday. He was last seen near Ruby's Landing.
Specialist Joshua J. Morrison, 21, was found approximately half a mile down stream from the State Highway 17 bridge on the Gasconade River in Pulaski County.
First Alert Weather Forecast
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day this Friday with morning temps starting in the lower 70s and rising to the 90s in the afternoon.
Although the day will be largely dry, chances of rain and storms will rise into the evening and overnight. A strong storm may occur, but severe weather currently looks unlikely with around 0.25" inches of rain expected from these showers.
The weekend is predicted to have steady highs of around 90° with these warm temperatures trending into the next week. Heat index values are predicted to be between 100-105° on Monday and Tuesday with a slight cool down possible towards the end of next week.