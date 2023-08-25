Officer struck; BLUE Alert issued for shooting suspect in Troy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a BLUE Alert for Troy, Missouri.
According to MSHP, the suspect was identified as 54-year-old white male Thomas Varvera Jr.
At around 6:42 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement approached Varvera at 1655 Creech School Road in Troy, Mo. According to MSHP, the suspect then fired at the approaching law enforcement, striking one officer.
New infrastructure projects planned for Mid-Missouri
Seven new infrastructure projects totaling more than $23 million are proposed for Mid-Missouri. The projects range from a new sidewalk on the north side of Columbia to the re-paving of Interstate 70.
The organization responsible for mapping out construction in Columbia and Boone County, the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization, held a public hearing Thursday to discuss the proposals.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe is the chair of CATSO's Coordinating Committee. She said new sidewalks could fill a crucial hole for Columbia residents who rely on transportation other than cars.
"We want to make sure kids can get safe to school," Buffaloe said. "Any sidewalk we see in that area is definitely going to be a necessity."
Audrain Ambulance District still operating at full capacity after vehicle fire
No one was hurt after an Audrain County ambulance caught fire on Tuesday, but the county's fleet of ambulances is down from five to four.
Despite the loss, paramedic Graeme Goodwin says the Audrain Ambulance District is still operating at full capacity.
"We still have three ambulances in service. We had five ambulances, which meant we had two in reserve," Goodwin said.
While the ambulance district has enough ambulances for now, backups are now in short supply.
"With our aging fleet, we try to keep those reserves just in case of breakdown. We are now down to just one spare," Goodwin said.
Electric bikes raises questions among Columbia residents
With the ever-increasing popularity of electric bikes as an alternative mode of transportation and recreational outlet, Columbia wants people to be aware of what and where certain e-bikes are allowed.
Columbia Parks and Recreation posted to its Facebook Monday about some rules when using e-bikes.
According to the post, the department has received a "fair amount" of questions regarding the regulations.
"We have nature trails and mountain bike trails, which can be just kind of a single footpath...we do not allow electric bicycles on those trails, because of the speed that they can go," Janet Godon, a planner with the Parks and Recreation department, said, "You [can] come up on people too quickly on an electric bicycle."