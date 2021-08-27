US troops, Afghans killed in suicide attacks outside Kabul airport
US service members and Afghans have been killed in two suicide bombing attacks outside Kabul's airport, a Pentagon spokesman said Thursday.
An official with Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health told CNN more than 60 people were dead and 140 wounded.
The deadly blasts came as the United States and other Western countries raced to complete a massive evacuation of their citizens and Afghan allies following the Taliban takeover of the country.
Murder charge upgraded in the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray
A Cole County prosecutor upgraded the charges against Quatavia Givens.
Givens was originally charged with second degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson dismissed the original charges against Givens for her involvement in the death of Darnell Gray back in 2018. Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death.
Double homicide suspect has history of domestic violence with ex-wife, court documents show
Mid-MO teams work around heat in opening-week practice
Coaches in Columbia and the surrounding region are adjusting to the heat, either by moving practice times to early in the morning or when the sun starts to set.
Because the standard kickoff time for Friday night games is 7 p.m., the concern isn’t that the heat will directly affect the first games of the season, but it has affected how teams prepare.
You can watch Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 News at 10.
COVID-19 vaccines raise question of what religious exemptions looks like
Religious exemptions for vaccines like Hepatitis B, measles and chicken pox are nothing new. However, COVID-19 vaccines have raised the question of what exactly a religious exemption is and how to get one.
However, Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of the Jefferson City Diocese has recently encouraged Catholics to get vaccinated in a released statement.
"The moral aspects of the vaccine have been thoroughly examined by the Catholic Church,” he said. “I want to state clearly the outcome of the Church’s doctrinal and pastoral reflection on this matter: It is morally permissible and morally responsible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines currently available.”