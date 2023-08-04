Defendant sentenced to two days of shock detention, probation in MU hazing case
One of the former MU fraternity members charged in an October 2021 hazing case was sentenced for two misdemeanor charges Thursday afternoon.
Alec Wetzler, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor, both misdemeanors, in April.
For supplying liquor to a minor, Judge Stephanie Morrell sentenced Wetzler to two days of shock detention in the Boone County Jail. He also received a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, and two years of probation.
DASA returns to Columbia for the seventh annual Try Para Sports event
DASA held its seventh annual COMO Try Para Sports event this summer at the MU Rec Center.
DASA, or Disabled Athletes Sports Association, allows individuals with physical disabilities an opportunity to try a variety of adaptive sports regardless of physical challenges. The organization is based in St. Louis, but in 2017, it expanded by creating a branch in Columbia.
Over 300 athletes around the state participate in DASA. Every summer, DASA returns to Columbia for the annual COMO Try Para Sports event. The event introduces sports to individuals with physical disabilities and then offers ongoing sports to people in the area.
One year after Mendon fatal crash, officials reveal $50 million railroad safety crossing plan
Missouri has allocated $50 million from the general revenue fund to address passive rail crossings across the state, specifically on the three rail lines that carry passenger rail.
The Missouri Department of Transportation released a report with recommendations for the crossings during a news conference Thursday at its headquarters in Jefferson City.
It comes just over a year after a dump truck and Amtrak train collided near Mendon, killing four people and injuring more than 140.
Columbia man found guilty of May 2020 murder
A Boone County jury found a Columbia man guilty of a May 2020 murder earlier this week.
Bobby Dawson, 42, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 36-year-old Rod Jamal Jones. Dawson was also found guilty of armed criminal action. Dawson will be sentenced on Sept. 15, according to online court records.
Jones was shot in the 2700 block of Quail Drive on May 25, 2020. He was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken off life support two days later, according to police.