How mid-Missourians could be affected as Monkeypox is declared public health emergency
The Biden Administration declared Monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday.
Health officials also said they are working to make Jynneos more accessible, which is the only Monkeypox vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
The vaccine is not available to the general public, only those who have been exposed to a positive case of Monkeypox.
Chezney Schulte is a registered nurse and communicable disease coordinator for the Cole County Health Department.
"Jynneos is typically the brand that's being distributed from a federal allocation reserved to states based on need," Schulte said.
Gov. Mike Parson addresses ongoing drought in parts of Missouri
Gov. Mike Parson talked about the drought affecting farmers across the state of Missouri at the first meeting for the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee on Thursday.
Right now, 79% of the Missouri River Basin is in a drought, with 18% in an extreme drought.
"There's not a short-time fix," Parson said. "We've just got to be able to do everything we can to help them get through this tough time on whether it's a flood or whether it's a drought."
Pediatricians urge vaccinations ahead of school returning
Local medical officials said the best way to combat most illnesses is through vaccines in response to schools starting in the next few weeks.
MU Health Care Pediatrician Dr. Christopher Wilhelm spoke with the media Thursday afternoon about the importance of vaccinations for kids.
"If you look at the history of medicine, there are many marks where we see that there's a decrease in disease, as well as the expansion, or how should I say, where children's lives improved, or more children who were making it to one years old," Wilhelm said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for students but it is encouraged.
New restorations coming to Westminster's Winston Churchill Museum
The U.S. Department of Commerce issued a grant to help restore the Winston Churchill Museum on the Westminster College campus in Fulton.
$1.9 million of the grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, with $2.1 million being matched in bond funds.
Tim Riley, the museum's curator, said the grant is an investment.
“It allows us to build back and make it a better place than it was pre-pandemic. It is a very timely and wise investment into the future of this facility.”
Forecast: Heat index values will return to the 100s this weekend
Friday will start with morning temperatures in the lower 70s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.
Temperatures will warm slightly on Saturday and Sunday with humidity remaining relatively constant.
This will bring us heat index values between 100-105° with actual air temperatures in the middle 90s.
There is also a chance of rain and cold front arriving early next week.