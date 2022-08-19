William Woods University announces 40% increase of new students this fall
William Woods University announced Thursday the university is projecting a 40% increase in new students for the fall semester.
The university said 269 new students are set to begin classes on Monday, Aug. 22. This is an increase of 78 students from last year's total.
Hazing concerns still loom as MU fraternity recruitment begins
Many wonder what changes in hazing policies MU will put in place as next week begins the first IFC formal rush since freshman Danny Santulli spent eight months in the hospital due to injuries from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity event last October. Santulli is now unable to walk, talk or see.
Monkeypox must be reported within 1 day of detection, state health department declares
Any cases of monkeypox must be reported to state or local health departments within one day of detection, according to an emergency rule issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
DHSS says it has found "there is an immediate danger to the public health, safety or welfare, requiring the emergency action." The emergency amendment was filed on Aug. 15 and goes into effect on Aug. 29.
Jefferson City corrections officer sues inmate after alleged July assault
Kent Riley and his wife Jennifer are suing inmate Gavin Syring after a July 19 assault at JCCC. The lawsuit claims Syring's actions led to Riley no longer being able to adequately provide for his wife.
Unlicensed Sedalia daycare owner charged with involuntary manslaughter of infant
An unlicensed daycare owner is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after the death of an infant in her Sedalia home.
Ashley Kratzer was charged last week with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and operating a childcare facility without a license.