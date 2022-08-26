One dead, one in custody following Thursday shooting in Howard County
One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Howard County this Thursday.
KOMU has reached out to the Fayette Police Department for more details.
Columbia planning board to consider new ways to tackle climate change
The Columbia Area Transit Study Organization (CATSO) directed its staff to consider proposals to combat climate change at its meeting Thursday.
CATSO's Technical Committee declined to do so, saying that the proposals were unreasonable and not yet agreed upon by Boone County and the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Following backlash from local climate advocates as well as input from Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, it's now up to the CATSO Technical Committee to respond and take these climate proposals into consideration.
New Missouri law will ban sharing visually 'explicit' materials with students
Educators across the state will soon have to remove certain visually and sexually "explicit" books and materials from the shelves of libraries, although the measure is currently receiving pushback for its control over schools.
According to Senate Bill 775, distributing this type of materials in schools would be charged as a class A misdemeanor with exceptions only for artistic and scientific significance. Violators of the bill would face a year in jail or a $2,000 fine.
Parson touts proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during Columbia visit
Gov. Mike Parson visited Clary-Shy Park in Columbia Thursday morning as part of his tour across Missouri to advocate for his proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during the upcoming special session on Sept. 6.
The proposed tax cuts would reduce the top individual tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%, and also eliminate the bottom tax bracket in addition to increasing the standard deduction for individuals by $2,000 and by $4,000 for married joint filers.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade tweeted a statement stating, "The governor’s special session is an election season ploy to change the subject after suddenly discovering that eliminating Missourians’ reproductive rights isn’t the winning issue Republicans thought it would be. It is also a textbook example of fiscal irresponsibility."
In the midst of criticism, Parson believes that these tax cuts will benefit all members in the workforce, be sustainable and that Missouri is in the "best financial shape they've ever been in."
Justice Department ordered to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit
The Justice Department's affidavit laid out out why investigators believe there was probable cause that crimes had been committed. This warrant authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump's home and private club earlier this month.
Since then, several media companies asked the judge asking to unseal the Justice Department brief addressing the redactions. They also asked that going forward, any documents the Justice Department files under seal in the transparency dispute also be filed publicly with the appropriate redactions.
News outlets then wrote, "Any legal arguments in the government's filings should be made public, even if some of the facts the government recounts remain under seal."
Highway 63 connector near Jefferson City opens ahead of schedule
Highway 63's southbound connector ramp opened early after repairs were made over the last week. The Missouri Department of Transportation said repairs were not as extensive as they thought.
Central District Engineer Randy Aulbur said while the ramp is opening, one lane of the Route 94 overpass will remain closed until early September as they transition work to that bridge. All work could be delayed depending on the weather.