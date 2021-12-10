Jury recommends 16 years in prison after Lynlee Renick found guilty of second-degree murder
A jury has found Lynlee Renick guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her husband, Benjamin Renick.
The jury recommended a 13-year sentence for the second-degree murder charge and a three-year sentence for armed criminal action. She will be officially sentenced on Jan. 24.
Judge Kevin Crane said he's likely to follow the jury's recommendation. Prosecutors asked for life in prison for the murder charge and 15 years for the armed criminal action charge.
CPS plans more construction projects to help decrease trailer use
Columbia Public Schools is starting to phase out trailers and work on more construction projects within the district.
Long-term projects are being developed as students are coming back to in-person learning after being online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CPS is the fifth largest school district in Missouri with more than 18,000 students enrolled in preschool through 12th grade.
During the 2006-2007 school year, CPS had 173 trailers. By 2022, there will be fewer than 21 trailers in use, according to the district.
Teen and health departments react to approval of Pfizer boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds
The FDA approved Pfizer vaccine boosters for 16- to 17-year-olds six months after their first two doses on Thursday.
Just hours after the approval, the CDC agreed with the approval and recommended Americans in that age group get their Pfizer booster shot.
Hy-Vee announced it will begin offering the boosters for free at all stores starting Thursday. Vaccinations are available by appointment only and a parent or guardian must accompany their teen and bring a signed consent form.
Proposed House bill could change law on warrantless marijuana searches
A newly proposed bill in the Missouri House would make warrantless searches based on “the odor of marijuana alone” illegal.
The bill was filed as House Bill 1867. The language in it is short. The only sentence of the proposed legislation reads, “Notwithstanding any provision of law, the odor of marijuana alone shall not provide a law enforcement officer with probable cause to conduct a warrantless search of a motor vehicle, home, or other private property,” said Rep. Ian Mackey, D-Richmond Heights.
Rep. Mackey anticipates revisions as the bill is discussed. The similar bill in Illinois has language that differentiates the smell of unsmoked cannabis flower versus the smell of smoked marijuana. Mackey anticipates potential changes to be discussed and possibly added to his bill.
Mekhi Wingo named to SEC All-Freshman team
University of Missouri defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo has earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Wingo is a Saint Louis native and has played in 11 games with three starts this season for Mizzou Football. He totaled 21 tackles, two tackles for loss of eight yards, one sack, one interception and two quarterback hurries.
Wingo returned an interception for 40 yards and a touchdown against the Mean Green, which was Mizzou's first defensive score of the 2021 season.