Missouri State Fire Marshal says home fires are in season
Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality.
Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning.
"We're in that time of year," Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. "Usually beginning of fall, up until spring, we see more home fires."
Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said no smoke detectors were found on the second floor of the townhome, and one was found on the main floor, but it wasn't working.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety said more than 60% of deadly U.S fires occur in homes that do not have smoke alarms.
Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids
A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning.
“We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
Holloway said her prayers are with the family. Friends of the family are planning a candlelight vigil for 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington, who died in the fire. It will be held at the Columbia Square Apartments on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
Part of East Walnut Street closed due to Guitar Building structure issues
East Walnut Street between North Eighth Street and NorthCi Ninth Street is closed until further notice, Columbia Public Works announced Wednesday night.
The city's building and site development crews evacuated businesses from the Guitar Building Thursday, according to city spokesperson Sydney Olsen said.
Olsen said the area will reopen once engineers finish evaluating the structure.
“It could be as soon as tomorrow [Friday]," Olsen said Thursday. "It really depends on how quickly the engineer can determine the safety of the building and also what they find."
Gov. Parson signs executive order giving Gygr-Gas customers relief
Gov. Mike Parson signed executive order 22-08 Thursday, waiving a state statute and allowing other registered Missouri petroleum gas companies to fill Gygr-Gas containers.
"State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company, and while that state law is important for safety standards, this is a unique situation that requires immediate action," Gov. Parson said in a news release Thursday.
This comes after KOMU 8 reported that two Gygr-Gas employees said the business is no longer serving its customers. Many customers have been left with low or empty tanks, as Gygr-Gas's owner has been unresponsive to customers for months.
Columbia unemployment numbers at lowest point since 1999
Unemployment numbers have hit a level that has not been seen in Columbia since the Clinton administration.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in September, the Columbia unemployment rate dipped below 2.0 for the first time since 1999.
"It definitely means your economy is doing well when you have such an exceptionally low unemployment rate," MU professor of journalism Marty Steffens said. "But it also means that businesses are going to have to adjust to the ability not to find workers."
Numbers have been steadily declining since April of 2020, bottoming out at 1.9 in September before ticking up to 2.0 in the latest set of data released by the BLS.
Columbia man charged after reportedly threatening to burn down local shelter
A man faces felony charges after authorities say he threatened to burn down a local homeless shelter Tuesday.
Brice Key, 21, was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
According to court documents, Key was at the Room at the Inn, a local shelter located on Ashley Street, where three people heard Key say he would return and "burn the building down" after another person hit him with a sack lunch.