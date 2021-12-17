Missouri Task Force 1 arrives in Columbia after Kentucky relief mission
Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia Thursday afternoon from Mayfield, Kentucky, after receiving demobilization orders Wednesday night.
MO Task Force 1 was activated to Mayfield by the Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) agency last Sunday in response to the deadly tornadoes that struck the area on Dec. 10.
MO Task Force 1 departed the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters on Sunday with 35 personnel, 10 additional ground support personnel and over 100,000 pounds of equipment in a 12-vehicle convoy.
JCPD bypassed new policy to sound outdoor warning sirens Wednesday night
Outdoor warning sirens were activated in Cole County just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night as wind gusted at a speed of 35 mph, according to a weather station at the Jefferson City Municipal Airport.
However, according to Jefferson City's updated outdoor warning siren policy from August, sirens are only to be triggered during "destructive" damage threats of 80 mph thunderstorm winds or 2.75-inch diameter hail, and during tornado warnings.
KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke says when it comes to long-term severe weather communication and public safety, sticking to policy is important for saving lives.
Cooper County health administrator sues for health mandate clarification
The legal fight over the constitutionality of a health mandate ruling gained a new plaintiff this week.
Stephen Jeffery, the lawyer representing an administrator of the Cooper County Public Health Center, said, “It’s confined strictly to resolve and obtain clarification with respect to the court’s judgement in this lawsuit which was filed dealing with certain mask mandates and the authority of the St. Louis County health department to issue closure orders,” Jeffery said.
On Nov. 22, a Cole County judge ruled Department of Health and Human Services regulations unconstitutionally delegate too much power to individual health officials and directors and local health orders imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are illegal.