State Rep. David Tyson Smith prefiles bill to limit gun purchases for teenagers
Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January.
A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday.
House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm by anyone under the age of 20 a class A misdemeanor. Similarly, selling or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm to a person under 20 would be a class A misdemeanor.
MU's space reduction plan reveals more funding needed to save campus buildings
MU’s campus is shrinking. The empty voids where familiar buildings once used to stand are growing as the university executes more demolitions.
The demolitions are part of MU’s strategic space reduction plan. This plan was created in 2017 by the Space Planning and Management Department in response to several buildings in need of renovations, removal or replacement.
However, the blame for neglecting these buildings doesn’t necessarily fall on MU. A decrease in state funding and a lack of private donors are the main contributing factors to the slow death of university buildings.
Some rail union workers say deal to avert a rail strike is a half measure
The U.S. Senate passed legislation Thursday in a 80-15 vote to avert a rail strike. But the legislation does not include the demands of all the country's 12 rail unions.
The contract the Senate passed was originally negotiated in September, and four rail unions opposed it, nearly leading to a rail strike several times.
Union workers have been pushing for better benefits and higher pay alongside more paid time off.
Missouri Career and Technical Education programs receive ARPA funds
Fifty-one Missouri Career and Technical Education programs across the state received Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The Boonslick Technical Education Center (BTEC) in Boonville received a $400,000 grant. The school’s director, Carri Risner, said she was thrilled that the school received a grant.
In addition to funding renovations, she said she hopes the funding will make a difference in multiple aspects of the school’s programming. She said the largest portion of the funding is going toward a project within the agriculture, carpentry and construction programs.
Candlelight Lodge closes Friday after more than 60 years as an assisted living facility
The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area.
For the past 63 years, Candlelight Lodge has served Columbia as an assisted living facility, and that chapter is closing Friday.
A decision was made in early November that the lodge would cease operations and that all tenants would be required to find other accommodations.
Tenants were given 30 days notice over email to vacate the building, with a deadline of Dec 2.
Ashcroft criticizes Blunt for supporting Respect for Marriage Act
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft criticized Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt for supporting the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill, that passed in the Senate on Wednesday, will offer federal legal protections to same-sex marriages. Blunt was one of the 12 Republicans who voted for the bill, which included an amendment protecting religious liberty.
The bill offers protection for religious liberty. That means a religious organization, like a church, cannot be sued for refusing to perform or house a same-sex wedding. However, the bill does not have any language protecting private businesses.