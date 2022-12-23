STORM MODE: The snow is done, but the cold will linger
The snow is done, but we are still at the beginning of the bitter cold temperatures.
Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
Temperatures will drop to the range of -5 to -10° and wind chills will range from -25° to -35° on Friday morning.
Schmitt files lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr-Gas
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office filed a lawsuit against Cooper County propane gas supplier Gygr-Gas, the office announced Thursday.
The lawsuit alleges Gygr-Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months, failed to notify customers and failed to refund customers prepayments for the propane.
The Attorney General's office encourages anyone aggrieved by Gygr-Gas’s alleged actions to contact the office at 800-392-8222, or submit a complaint online.
MSHP: Man drowns after falling into water at Lake of the Ozarks
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man drowned Thursday at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Around 2:20 p.m., troopers responded to Surdyke Port 20 Marina and Boat Rental, located on Spruce Lane in Osage Beach, after a man fell into the water.
The man was recovered and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Apartment building considered total loss after fire in Huntsville
An apartment building in Huntsville was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning with no injuries reported.
Westran Fire Protection District Chief Tony Bell said they received the call around 3 a.m. for a structure fire at Main and Depot streets in downtown Huntsville, with the scene being cleared by 9:15 a.m.
The fire was kept to the apartment building, although surrounding buildings had some smoke damage.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called to assist with the investigation.
Missouri receives first payments from opioid settlement
The state of Missouri received the first payments from an opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other distributors, the Attorney General's office announced Thursday.
According to a news release, the payments total $35 million and will be directed toward helping victims and funding treatment and abatement programs.
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks on Thursday morning in Jefferson City.
The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report to their assigned troops on Jan. 9.