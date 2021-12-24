Investigation continues into crash that killed assistant fire chief
Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation of a Wednesday morning crash that killed a firefighter on Interstate 70, said Highway Patrol spokesperson Kyle Green.
Tractor-trailer driver Kevin Brunson, 64, hit the vehicle of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney, who was sitting in his car to direct traffic away from an earlier accident.
Gladney was removed from the vehicle and transported to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Brunson has not been arrested and the investigation will likely take months, Green said. He added that it is too soon to know if criminal charges will be filed.
Columbia first responders step up to support Boone County Fire Protection District
The Columbia Fire Department is stepping up to support the Boone County Fire Protection District after the district's first line of duty death early Wednesday morning.
Columbia's Station No. 5 is helping respond to calls near the Lake of the Woods area while BCFPD grieves the loss of Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney.
Firefighters, and other first responders, experience traumatic events on a regular basis. But, Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Jenkins said losing a teammate is very different than what happens during the daily duty.
"They're human," Jenkins said. "They process this stuff, but sometimes it overwhelms them and sometimes it's hard for us to step up and say you know, I'm having a difficult time. I need some help.'"
Emergency personnel warn drivers to follow slow down and move over law
Following Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney's tragic death while responding to a prior crash Wednesday, there has been some calls for change.
According to AAA, an average of 24 emergency responders, which includes tow truck drivers, are struck and killed while working on the road each year.
Kevin Smith, a tow truck driver for Economy Towing, has been in the business for over 40 years.
For him, nothing has changed in regard to safety for he and his fellow drivers. Smith said he was almost hit not too long ago.
"People don't pay attention to us," Smith said. "Just a few weeks ago was the closest I have ever come to being hit."
Vigil held for a 6-year-old Missouri boy killed by school bus
The Festus community came together Wednesday night to remember a young boy hit and killed by a school bus on December 21.
Friends and a GoFundMe account identify the boy is Damon Rice, 6, of Festus. He was a first grader at Plattin Primary School.
Hundreds of community members attended a candlelight vigil for Rice, coming together to mourn the loss and support the family ahead of the holidays.
"It's always going to be four days before Christmas," said Pastor Chad Smith, who helped organize the vigil. "Whether it's four days now or four days 20 years from now, so this family is in for a long haul."
Tomorrow's temperatures will be near a record-breaking 70 under a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, along with some wind.
A cold front will slowly come in this Christmas morning which could lead to a few isolated showers in northern Missouri. Temperatures could very well be above average this Christmas with most of Christmas day potentially spent in the 50s.