CPS art teacher encourages students to be kind through murals
West Boulevard Elementary School students are taking art outside of the classroom this year.
Art teacher Hannah Vonder Haar, along with her students ages kindergarten to fifth grade, created 16 murals around the school with each of her art classes.
The murals are displayed on playground equipment and sheds around the school. Students designed the pieces themselves, and then voted on the winning designs. One piece from each class was selected for the finished product.
Columbia earns perfect score on LGBTQ equality index
The Human Rights Campaign announced Thursday that Columbia received a perfect score on the organization’s Municipal Equality Index.
This is the fifth year in a row that Columbia has received a perfect score on the index, and the sixth consecutive year gaining an all-star rating.
An all-star rating is reserved for cities who earn a high rating but are in a state that lacks comprehensive non-discrimination laws for LGBTQ+ people.
Columbia's monthly water fees to increase starting Jan. 1
Water prices are rising for Missouri residents. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources decided to raise the water primacy fee.
City of Columbia Water & Light water utility customers will see an increase in its bill effective Jan. 1.
The primacy fee was signed into Missouri law in July 1992. The law secures safe and clean drinking water for Missouri residents.
For the average mid-Missourian household, the change will mean an increase of around three to four dollars every year on their water bill every year. The fee is based on the size of the household connections. The money goes to the Missouri Public Drinking Water Program.
Health officials react to Missouri's return to COVID-19 'red zone'
Over the last week statewide, cases have gone up 17%, hospitalizations have increased by 27% and COVID-19-related deaths have risen by 47%.