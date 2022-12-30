New Year brings new laws in Missouri
Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits.
Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases. The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents.
Senate Bill 3 also goes into effect Jan. 1. It reduces the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%.
Audrain Community Hospital deals with water damage after pipes burst
As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather.
The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend.
A former employee, who chose to remain anonymous, sent KOMU 8 photos and videos of the damage. O'Brien said no major equipment was damaged.
Gov. Parson signs executive order extending relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas.
Parson signed a similar order earlier this month that was set to expire Jan. 1. The new order extends the relief until Jan. 31.
"Through this order, we are allowing additional flexibility for Gygr-Gas customers to seek permanent propane service through other providers," Parson said. "With extreme cold affecting our state in the last week and winter months still ahead, we must do all we can to help Missouri families impacted by Gygr-Gas stay warm."
Legal ambiguity could spell trouble for Missouri's hemp industry
After Amendment 3 passed in November, legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released draft rules to explain how the amendment would be implemented. One of those rules could give additional regulations to Missouri's hemp industry.
Amendment 3 does not include hemp in its definition of marijuana, but the draft rule for manufacturing facilities states "a manufactured product may not be sold in Missouri that contains chemical modification, conversion, or synthetic derivation of intoxicating [THC] isomers, including delta-8."
Former JCCC nurse granted over $2 million in sexual harassment case
A former nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Center won millions after a trial in a 2017 sexual harassment case.
Kathleen Newton will receive $2 million in punitive damages and another $150,000 in compensatory damages, according to online court records.
A Cole County jury returned the unanimous vote in November, which Cole County Judge Jon Beetem finalizing it this week. The jury said the Missouri Department of Corrections' conduct was "outrageous" due to its "reckless indifference to the rights of others." The jury also wrote that the harassment and DOC"s retaliation caused emotional distress for Newton.