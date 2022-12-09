MU students work to raise awareness about racial injustice on campus; university responds
Students on MU's campus are enraged over recent acts of racism from another student on social media.
A screenshot of a Snapchat post began circulating on social media on Wednesday that shows a student's face with the words, "If they would have killed 4 more n****** we would have had the whole week off" written on it.
Some students have taken issue not only with this post, but also other posts on her Instagram similar to it.
On Thursday afternoon, the university released a brief statement regarding the circulating post.
"University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student. The information was referred to the MU Office of Institutional Equity," it said.
