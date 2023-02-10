City of Refuge plans to open preschool with newly-awarded state funding
The City of Refuge is planning to build a new preschool after it was named one of 35 nonprofits statewide to share a $7.2 million grant from the Missouri Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).
City of Refuge will take over the building on the corner of Garth and Walnut Street, which is in the same lot as its existing headquarters. The Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri currently occupies the building with its refugee and immigration services department due to water damage at its original building.
City of Refuge has been granted $240,000 through 50% tax credits. Only registered organizations and businesses can qualify for the tax credits, and the director of development added that he is excited to engage with new partners.
Columbia bars, breweries say beer prices generally up ahead of Super Bowl
Those prepping for Super Bowl Sunday might need to prepare themselves for some sticker shock.
While prices on game day staples like chicken wings and guacamole have come down, prices have gone up on many people's favorite game day beverage: beer.
CNN reports that beer prices have jumped 11% since last year. Wine and spirits have also increased in price, by 4% and 2% respectively.
Students call on Board of Curators to address subsidized contraception and racism
Two issues were top of mind Thursday on MU's campus, but neither were addressed in the UM System Board of Curators meeting.
Students wanted responses on two issues: subsidized emergency contraception and recent racism. Dozens of students sat in on the meeting and others rallied outside Memorial Union, where the meeting was held.
The coalition is asking for a public conversation with university leaders to talk about subsidized contraception. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said the university has offered private conversations, and the group has declined. Basi also said a town hall was held in the fall to discuss these matters, and that it was open to the public.
New hotels proposed in Columbia could help increase tourism
Two new hotels in Columbia are in the works of being built off of Highway 63.
One potential hotel, WoodSprings Suites, is proposed on the northeast side of Highway 63, next to Zaxby's. The other hotel, Tru by Hilton, would be between Nocona Parkway and Ponderosa Street, near Discovery Parkway.
Two months ago, Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the WoodSprings Suites, which will be a four-story hotel.
In the commission's meeting Thursday night, the developer of the proposed Tru by Hilton is hoping to receive approval for the four-story hotel and to combine the property into one lot.
Both hotels still need city council approval.