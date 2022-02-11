Community speaks out against racism allegations at Fulton High School
Students at Fulton High School are upset after another student allegedly made racist remarks.
“He called these two people the n-word and called them ‘monkeys’ and started making money noises at them,” Celestia Timmons, a FHS freshman, said.
Students are planning a peaceful protest on Feb. 14 to help protest change in retaliation of the school district.
Schmitt drops requested temporary restraining order after CPS lifts mask mandate
Attorney General Eric Schmitt dropped its request for a temporary restraining order against Columbia Public Schools and its mask mandate.
James Atkins, Schmitt's lawyer, said the state will seek an injunction so CPS cannot mandate masks within schools.
On Friday, Feb. 11, the school district will lift its mask mandate and instead turn back to a "mask recommended" status.
Under a federal order, masks will still be required on school buses.
Columbia flower shop faces some minor setbacks leading up to Valentine's Day
Ruth LaHue, owner of My Secret Garden, says shipping issues have caused problems for her business over the past several months.
She says her shop gets as much business on Valentine's Day as she the whole month of march.
"There's just not enough people to work to get us the product. So that's kind of seems to be the hiccup in the system right now," LaHue said.
She also says she has had problems getting some vases and flowers.
West Ash Street residents want their voices heard in proposed street updates
The Columbia Public Works Department has created two proposals to make the West Ash Street safer to nearby residents.
The first proposal suggests creating roundabouts, while the second proposal would create wider sidewalks for pedestrians.
Valerie Carroll, a resident of the area, said she does not want any roundabouts to be put in the area. She has also passed out flyers to inform neighbors about the situation.
Public Works officials say they also want to hear from residents about how to fix the road.
MU renames Office for Civil Rights and Title IX
The Office for Civil Rights and Title IX will now be called the Office of Institutional Equity.
The new name is to help promote the center's main goal of supporting the students, faculty and staff of MU's campus.
“Our team provides a wide support net, and we wanted a name that reflects that to the campus community,” Andy Hayes, assistant vice chancellor and Title IX administrator for the Office of Institutional Equity, said.
The office helps enforce the university's nondiscrimination policies and investigates sex-based reports.
Forecast: Tracking a cool down for the weekend
After a warm couple of days, cooler air is coming in for the weekend. Two cold fronts are set to pass through the state on Friday. The first front will arrive in the morning hours and bring spot showers to the region.
Mostly cloudy and windy today with a chance of rain showers mostly in the morning. Highs are in the lower to middle 50s for the day. Tonight will be partly cloudy and windy with lows in the upper 10s with wind chills in the single digits.
The second cold front on Friday will be responsible for dropping temperatures to the 10s for Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with the highs reaching the upper 20s. Warmer air will start to filter back into the region early next week.