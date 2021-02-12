Walmart and Sam's Club begin vaccinations Friday; community members remind to help others
Eighty-one Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy locations in Missouri will begin appointment-based COVID-19 vaccinations Friday.
Once those eligible sign up online and fill out their consent form, Walmart's Pharmacy Clinical Services Manager says there are only a few steps to complete one people arrive during their appointment time:
- Go to the pharmacy drop-off window
- Show your I.D.
- Read through brief paperwork about the vaccine
- Receive your vaccination
- Wait for 15 to 30 minutes for monitoring
