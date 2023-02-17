Committee votes two bills targeting transgender rights to Missouri House floor
Two anti-LGBTQ+ bills will soon see the Missouri House of Representatives floor after legislators voted it out of the committee Thursday.
The House General Law Committee held an executive session on House bills 419 and 183. Both bills target transgender rights across the state, one on health care restrictions in transitions and the other on who is able to play on certain gendered sports teams. These are only two of the nine anti-LGBTQ+ bills heard by the House so far this legislative session.
Local scholars weigh in on mysterious objects in the sky after Biden address
President Joe Biden held a special press conference Thursday to address the four mysterious objects that have been shot down in United States and Canadian airspace over the past month. He acknowledged that the first object shot down over the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4 was linked to a Chinese surveillance program.
He did, however, announce that all three additional objects had no link to China and were likely tied to "private companies, recreation, or research." Biden attributed the Pentagon to being able to identify and destroy these objects with radar advancements.
Loos family prepares for 8th annual Rally for Rhyan basketball game
Rally for Rhyan began in 2016 when 5-year-old Rhyan Loos was diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma. Her father Brad Loos was an assistant coach for the Missouri men's basketball program at the time and the entire MU community supported the Loos family.
Fast forward to this year: Rhyan is almost 13 years old and has been in remission for six years. The Rally for Rhyan foundation has raised roughly $700,000 to $800,000 toward pediatric cancer research. Brad Loos still works for Mizzou Athletics and the Rally for Rhyan game has become an annual staple on the MU calendar.
Missouri's drought alert to expire March 1 following Thursday's committee meeting
Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee met Thursday to discuss the status of the state's ongoing drought and to update the Drought Mitigation and Response Plan.
Gov. Mike Parson signed executive order 22-04 in July 2022, which instructed the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to gather the committee to help guide the state’s drought response.
The original order declared a drought alert for 53 Missouri counties - more than 50% of Missouri. The order was extended until March 1 of this year, and the committee decided Thursday to not extend the order once it expires.