Forecast: Looking ahead to melting and the next roller coaster
The melting process will begin Friday afternoon as temperatures reach 40º.
The melting will continue throughout the weekend with temperatures reaching 60º on Sunday afternoon.
As the snow begins to melt, there is a chance for snow showers by next Thursday.
KOMU 8 meteorologists will have more information on the potential winter weather early next week.
Boone County first responders help deliver baby on I-70
Emergency responders helped deliver a baby girl in the back of an ambulance on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.
Both the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU Health Care Emergency Services responded to a call about the 29-year-old woman in labor around 9 a.m.
The ambulance was halfway to the hospital when 29-year-old Elizabeth Wallace started giving birth.
“I didn’t want to go 100% natural,” Elizabeth Wallace said. “But ya know, she decided she was coming today.”
Hawley doubles down on support for Hartzler and addresses the situation in Ukraine
Sen. Josh Hawley has endorsed Rep. Vicky Hartzler to fill Roy Blunt's U.S. Senate seat. He announced his decision at Missouri State Lincoln Days, which is an annual gathering of Missouri Republicans.
"I just think Vicki is a great person," Hawley said. "I think she's a person of character, of substance and integrity, and she's also a fighter."
Hawley also addressed the situation with Ukraine and says he wants the United States to avoid war with Russia by not supporting Ukraine's bid to join NATO.
At least 16 Columbia businesses resolve lawsuit against Moresource, Inc.
Moresource, Inc., a payroll management company, and its president Kathryn Cunningham, have resolved lawsuits filed by Columbia businesses.
The case was dismissed with prejudice and several attorneys said a settlement agreement has likely been reached.
The businesses accused Moresource of causing them to bear nearly $740,000 in losses, penalties and late fees.
Red Cross issues call for volunteers to respond to home fires
The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is recruiting new volunteers to help with the increase of house fires due to winter weather.
Red Cross volunteers are needed to give assistance like finances for a place to stay, food and clothing to family members who experience a home fire.
"If somebody wants to work just behind the computer at home, or making phone calls, doing those kinds of things," Watson said. "That's an option, as well as going out and doing that on site visit, like our disaster action team members."