Race Matters, Friends holds meeting to address issues in Boone County Jail
Race Matters, Friends, a non-profit organization in Columbia, hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss conditions of the Boone County Jail that could pose a possible threat to the health of inmates and detainees.
Members in the meeting brought up concerns involving both Boone County Jail’s cold conditions and its response to COVID-19.
Claims were made that there was a lack of heat throughout the jail, leaving inmates cold and unable to do anything about it.
Lake area store turns into COVID-19 vaccination site; reschedules canceled appointments
Lake Regional Health System is administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the site of what used to be a Pier 1 Imports.
The site is appointment-based only for those in eligible tiers. Two second-dose clinics scheduled for this week on Monday and Wednesday were canceled due to weather conditions. Those who originally signed up on either of these days had their appointments postponed to Friday with their same times.
Teachers will not move up on state's vaccination plan, state health director says
Despite criticism, Missouri Health Director Dr. Randall Williams said teachers will not be moved up on the state's vaccination plan.
Neighboring states Kansas and Illinois have already begun vaccinating teachers, as they deem school staff as frontline essential workers. In Missouri, teachers are classified in the state’s Phase 1-B - Tier 3. The state is now in Phase 1-B -Tier 2, which includes those 65 and older or with compromised immune systems.
Lake of the Ozarks to host Mardi Gras Pub Crawl
The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a three day Mardi Gras Pub Crawl this weekend.
Sixteen local bars and restaurants will be participating in the pub crawl over a span of three days. Traditionally, the pub crawl has just been hosted on one night, however, the pandemic forced the Chamber of Commerce to make some changes.
Another change this year-- there will not be shuttles between the restaurants. People are expected to provide their own transportation through ride share apps, taxis, designated drivers, etc.
Yellen warns against paring Biden's $1.9T relief package
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says recent signs of improvement in the economy are no reason to scale back the administration’s $1.9 trillion relief plan.
She says the economy remains in a “deep hole” with many people still hurting.
Forecast: Our last bitterly cold night for awhile
Mostly clear skies are expected to continue through the evening and overnight hours with temperatures falling into the single digits, near 0° for many across the region. This will also give us another night of potentially dangerous wind chills.
One more night.... we have one more night in the forecast of wind chills that will range from -5 to -15°. Temperatures will be in the single digits, near 0°.After this we'll have lows in the 10s, 20s and even 30s. Progress is coming! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/zKaHGWVkuL— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 18, 2021
We are also watching for freezing fog overnight that would stick to vehicles and other surfaces. The fog may not be dense, but it may still create a few slick areas or some frost on vehicles.
There's a chance for just enough freezing fog tonight that you'll need the scraper in the morning. pic.twitter.com/kQePzlss1f— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) February 19, 2021
We will see sunny to mostly sunny skies through the day with highs reaching the upper 20s in the afternoon. A few extra clouds will move in overnight in keep us warmer with lows in the middle 10s.